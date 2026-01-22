Davos [Switzerland], January 22 (ANI): Global confidence in India's growth trajectory and technology ambitions was strongly evident at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said, highlighting deepening engagement with global corporations and investors across logistics, manufacturing, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and infrastructure.

Sharing updates from Davos, the minister posted on X that multinational logistics major Maersk is actively engaging with India to enhance logistics infrastructure spanning shipping, ports, railways, and semiconductor materials, underscoring India's rising role in global supply chains.

Industrial technology firm Honeywell is partnering with India on railway modernisation and has expressed strong interest in expanding its manufacturing footprint in the country.

"Maersk is actively engaging with India in enhancing logistics infrastructure across shipping, ports, & railways, and semiconductor materials. Honeywell is partnering with India in railway modernisation. It is keen to expand manufacturing operations in India," Vaishnaw posted on X.

According to Ministry Vaishnaw, engagements at WEF have reinforced India's long-term growth story and its positioning as a trusted global partner.

Temasek Chairman Teo Chee Hean conveyed interest in expanding Temasek's presence in India, while reiterating Singapore's commitment to investing in India's physical and digital infrastructure as well as deep-tech startups, the Minister said.

The minister said discussions with global leaders in artificial intelligence, robotics, and cybersecurity reflected India's emergence as a reliable and values-based partner across technology value chains.

He emphasised that India is working comprehensively across all five layers of the AI architecture -- applications, models, chips, infrastructure, and energy -- to build a strong foundation for global AI services.

Minister Vaishnaw also reiterated India's economic outlook, stating that the country is poised to become the world's third-largest economy in the coming years, driven by technology-led growth and manufacturing expansion.

On semiconductors, the minister said India is building a complete semiconductor ecosystem, covering chip design, fabrication, packaging, materials, gases, and equipment. This integrated approach has positioned India as an increasingly reliable partner in global semiconductor supply chains, he noted.

Global technology giant Google is further strengthening its commitment to India's AI ecosystem, including a USD 15 billion AI data centre project in Visakhapatnam (Vizag) and expanded partnerships with Indian startups, Vaishnaw said on X. (ANI)

