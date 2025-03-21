VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 21: "Experience India in its purest form and transform your perspective through the lens of Dimpy Bhalotia, an award-winning photographer and creative director, widely known for her captivating street, portrait, and documentary style of photography."

Dimpy's work has received widespread acclaim and won her over 24 prestigious awards globally. Notably, she became the first Indian to win the Grand Prize Award, IPPAWARDS 2020, for her photograph "Flying Boys". Apple CEO Tim Cook called the results of this competition "extraordinary" and applauded the photographers' "outstanding work" on twitter.

According to L'Officiel, "Flying Boys is now the most famous photograph."

She also won the Female in Focus Award from the British Journal of Photography. Dimpy is the President of the ADC (Art Directors Club) 103rd Annual Awards Photography Jury for The One Club of Creativity

Dimpy's work is a celebration of the most groundbreaking and innovative photographic artistry of our time. She is a major influence in the photography industry, widely recognised for her unique perspective and originality. Her powerful photographs continue to captivate, educate, and inspire current and future generations.

Her work has been published and featured by leading international media outlets, including The Washington Post, Forbes, The Guardian, Adobe, L'Officiel, National Geographic, BBC News, GQ Magazine, The Telegraph, The National, Cult of Mac, Economic Times, NPR, and many others. Dimpy's photographs have been exhibited in over 10 of the world's finest galleries, where she is renowned for her pioneering and powerful work.

Dimpy has collaborated with some of the most prestigious global brands, with selected clients including Apple, OnePlus, Oppo, Penguin Random House UK, and Xiaomi.

She is the founder and producer of Light Wanderers, a creative agency and production house that crafts bespoke, iconic photographs and videos for clients worldwide.

Dimpy is also the founder and curator of Pure Street Photography® (PSP), a highly respected global street photography community that has become a beacon of creativity and support for street photographers of all levels.

Dimpy Bhalotia has launched and designed the grand photography expedition and will be assisted by renowned photographer Kamal Kumaar Rao. This carefully curated expedition, running from 11th to 19th December 2025, will take you deep into the heart of Varanasi and Delhi--where history, spirituality, and art converge.

Varanasi, the world's oldest living city, pulses with sacred energy. As the golden light of dawn reflects off the Ganges, the air fills with the scent of incense and the echo of ancient chants. You will explore the labyrinthine alleys where artisans craft by hand and ancient temples tell stories of devotion and mythology. Every corner of Varanasi offers a profound visual and spiritual narrative, waiting to be captured through your lens.

This expedition goes beyond technical mastery--it's about refining your creative voice. Through immersive live shooting sessions and intimate masterclasses, Dimpy Bhalotia will share her unique vision and process, guiding you to see and capture moments with depth and authenticity. Kamal Kumaar Rao's deep cultural insight and artistic expertise will provide an unparalleled perspective, helping you create powerful and meaningful photographs.

Dimpy and Kamal are passionate travellers who have explored India and Nepal extensively by road, gaining a profound understanding of the region's landscapes, streets, riverbanks, and hidden alleys. Born and raised in India, they share an innate connection to its culture, traditions, and way of life. With over a decade of experience documenting the country--from the rugged landscapes of Ladakh in the north to the coastal beauty of Kanyakumari in the south--they have built deep relationships with locals, historians, and communities, uncovering India's raw, untold stories.

Their profound local insight and mastery of photography make them the ultimate storytellers of the subcontinent. Fluent in multiple Indian languages, they can seamlessly navigate restricted areas and VIP zones while ensuring an immersive and authentic experience. Their deep understanding of cultural etiquette allows them to engage with people respectfully, preserving the essence of India's traditions.

With Dimpy and Kamal, you will experience India in its purest form. Whether savouring Delhi's street food with trusted local vendors, documenting life along Varanasi's riverbanks, or accessing hidden havelis, historic Sufi shrines, and secret alleyways brimming with stories, every moment is curated for an unforgettable journey. Their deep-rooted connections grant access to the best historians and local storytellers, enriching your understanding of India's layered past.

What sets this experience apart is the exclusive access it provides. You will step into private spaces and witness moments unseen by most, from historic sites steeped in legacy to intimate encounters with remarkable individuals. These rare opportunities will lead to profound conversations and transformative experiences, offering a journey that extends far beyond the lens.

This is more than a photography tour--it's a profound, sensory, and cultural journey into the heart of India. It's a seamless blend of art, culture, luxury, and inspiration, leaving you with new perspectives and unforgettable memories. Luxurious accommodations, exclusive access to hidden cultural gems, and expert curation ensure a seamless and inspiring experience.

Join Dimpy and Kamal and experience India in its purest form.

