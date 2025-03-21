Mumbai, March 21: After winning the IPL title in the debut season, Gujarat also finished up as runners-up in their second season. As we head towards the IPL 2025, here we will take a look at the top five from Gujarat Titans to watch out for this season. Cricket Association of Bengal Awaits BCCI Reply After Kolkata Police Ask Them To Reschedule KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match on April 6.

1. Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill (Photo credit: X @gujarat_titans)

He was acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018, He was however let go by KKR ahead of the 2022 TATA IPL Auction later Gujarat Titans took him as their captain. Gill got GT IPL title in their first IPL season. 2023 was a dream season for Gill where he scored 890 runs.

2. Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler (Photo Credits: JioCinema)

Jos Buttler, has an important background in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having been a part of Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, and now he will play for Gujarat Titans in the 2025 season. Buttler's standout IPL season came in 2022 when he amassed 863 runs, including four centuries.

3. Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan (Photo Credits: @IPL/ Twitter)

Rashid Khan, the first Afghan player in the IPL, is a global T20 icon. Rashid joined Gujarat Titans in 2022, where he took 19 wickets to help them secure the title in their debut season. In 2023, he claimed 27 wickets, including GT’s first-ever IPL hat-trick against KKR.

4. Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada (Photo credit: Twitter @PunjabKIngsIPL)

His dominance in IPL 2020 is well known, where he won the Purple Cap with 30 wickets for Delhi Capitals. Rabada was in Punjab Kings last season and will be playing for Gujarat Titans for the first time in IPL 2025. IPL 2025: Washington Sundar Links Up With Gujarat Titans After Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill Arrive.

5. Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan (Photo Credits: @JioCinema)

Sai Sudharsan was acquired by Gujarat Titans for his base price of INR 20 lakh in 2022. He had a brilliant last season where he scored 527 runs in 12 matches.