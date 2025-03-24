VMPL

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 24: Animotion Media, a premier production and distribution company renowned for its children's animated content, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Reliance Animation Studios Private Limited. This collaboration aims to introduce the beloved animated franchise "The Fixies" to Indian audiences and beyond, through various distribution platforms in local languages.

As part of this partnership, the acclaimed The Fixies animated series, along with The Fixies Movie: Top Secret is set to premier India in 2025, with plans for expansion into neighboring countries including Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, the Maldives, and Afghanistan.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Reliance Animation, a leader in South Asia's animation landscape, to bring 'The Fixies' to millions of new fans," said Julia Nikolaeva, General Manager at Animotion Media Group.

Over the past few years, 'The Fixies' has successfully entered multiple languages including English, Spanish, Polish, and most recently, Arabic. With billions of views on YouTube and other platforms, entering the South Asian market with such a fantastic partner is a significant milestone.

Reliance Animation Studios is uniquely positioned to help introduce Animotion IP to a wide audience across multiple platforms, including television, digital streaming, and licensing opportunities. Their extensive knowledge of the region will also facilitate collaboration on localized spin-offs and new series, further enriching the content available to young viewers.

"This strategic partnership between Reliance and Animotion will pave the way for cross-border content collaboration in both entertainment markets, while also unlocking new opportunities for growth and expanded partnerships." said Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment.

"We are excited to partner with Animotion Media on The Fixies', this high quality property. This marks the beginning of our joint project, and we look forward to broadening our partnership to develop new intellectual properties that leverage the creative talents and capabilities of both Reliance and Animotion," said Tejonidhi Bhandare, CEO at Reliance Animation.

This partnership is a significant leap forward in Animotion's international growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to expanding its footprint in one of the world's most dynamic entertainment markets.

About Animotion Media

Animotion Media, based in the UAE, specializes in the production and distribution of high-quality children's animation. With an impressive portfolio featuring globally recognized brands such as "The Fixies," "Tina and Tony," and "Baby Riki," Animotion Media focuses on creating engaging, educational, and entertaining content for young audiences worldwide.

About Reliance Animation Studios Private Limited

Reliance Animation is a key player in the entertainment sector of Reliance Group, headquartered in Mumbai, India. The studio is involved in various industry sectors, including production, digital platforms, gaming, and music, contributing significantly to the animation and entertainment landscape in the region.

