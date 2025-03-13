VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 13: Celfix Internationals successfully hosted the Global Leadership Awards 2025, an exclusive online awards ceremony held on February 1, 2025. This prestigious event honored visionary leaders, industry pioneers, and changemakers for their outstanding contributions in business, education, healthcare, NGOs, entertainment, and other key sectors.

Recognizing Excellence & Impact

The Global Leadership Awards 2025 celebrated remarkable individuals and organizations whose dedication, resilience, and innovation have created a lasting impact in their fields. The awardees were recognized for their commitment to excellence, leadership, and social responsibility, inspiring the next generation of global leaders.

Team Celfix Internationals, on behalf of the Global Leadership Awards 2025, congratulates the meritorious recipients of the award and wishes them success in their upcoming ventures.

Global Leadership Awards 2025 Winner List:

The prestigious awards ceremony celebrated remarkable achievements across various fields, recognizing individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions. Dr. Daman Radhey Derling was honored as the Best Vedic Astrologer, while Priyabhashni Pathak received the Crown Jewel in Legal Advocacy Award. Mr. Jairam Chawla was acknowledged for his Inspiring Leadership in Global Spiritual Movements, and Chandan Kumar Pandey was named Social Worker of the Year. The Leadership & Excellence Award was presented to Padma Shri Prof. (Dr.) Ram Chet Chaudhary, while Mr. Anvesh Perada earned the Best Emerging Scientist Award. Dr. (Hon.) Babita Hundal received the Outstanding Achievement in Realistic Canvas Art Award, and Krishanu Prasun Bagchi was titled Best Mathematics Professor of the Year.

S.D. Singh was recognized with the Crown Jewel Award for Forest Ecosystem Conservation as well as for Lifelong Dedication to Forest Conservation. M.R. Geeta Chandr Welfare Society Jabalpur, led by President Vijay Kant Verma, was recognized for Excellence in Social Service, while UAL-Bengal (Prop: UAL Industries Limited) was awarded for Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility. Ms. Jagruti A Jagtap earned the Outstanding Achievement Award in Abacus and Vedic Mathematics Training, and Startup School of Business was honored for Outstanding Leadership in Education.

Dr. Nandkishor Marotrao Sawai received the Excellence in Mechanical Engineering Innovation Award, and Dr. Sanjeev Kumar was named Icon of Inspirational Global Leadership. Dr. Geetanjali Singh (Naturopathist) earned the Excellence in Natural Healing and Spiritual Wellness Award, while Pandit Manish Pandey was recognized as the Maestro of Choreography and Direction. Dr. Anjali Singh received the Excellence in Student Mentorship Award, and Mahendra Reddy (Department of Zoology, Raichur University, Karnataka) was named Best Researcher.

Deelip Rangari (Proprietor, M/s Kalakruti Construction) received the Outstanding Entrepreneur in Civil Constructions and Development Award, while Syed Shah Shujathullah Hussaini was honored with the Community Empowerment Award. Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Reshi earned the Visionary Director in Diagnostics & Imaging Award, and Dr. Om Prakash (TC & Sr. Member, AIAA-USA) was awarded for Contribution at the International Stage.

Virtual Galaxy Infotech Limited was titled Cyber Security Innovator, and Sprite Genix was recognized as the Best Advertising Agency of the Year. Ms. Laxmiswarupa Dhal received the Tech Trailblazer Award, while Dr. Syed Burhanuddin was honored with the Prestigious Lifetime Medical Achievement Award. Dr. Kajal Maheshwari received the Innovative Learning Experience Award, and Dr. Yatin Vishwanath Rane (Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College, Mumbai) was honored as Vice Principal of the Year. Dr. Roopali Kudare earned the Innovative Professor of the Year Award, and Sachin K Kumar was recognized as the Legendary CEO in the Education and Training Industry.

PMJF Lion Dr. P. Veerappan received the Innovative Leadership Icon Award for Managing Director, while Nirakar Parida earned the Outstanding Contribution to Engineering Award. Mohammad Ashraf Mir received The Mathematics Visionary Lecturer Award, and Dr. Vijaysingh Jagannathsingh Pardeshi was recognized with the Crown Jewel Award for Lifelong Contribution to Education, Social Work in the Field of Organ and Body Donation. Dr. Rita Gandhi earned the Icon of Holistic Health and Wellness Award, while SK Abdul Safique was honored with the Lifetime Achievement in Social Development and NGO Excellence Award.

Akansha Rupa Charcha was named Innovator in Hindi Pedagogy, while Dr. Kishore Kumar Oza received the Outstanding Contribution to Psychological Wellness and Inspiration Award. Dr. U. Ramesh, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Economics at Sacred Heart College (A), Tirupattur, received the Viksit Bharat @ 2047 Initiative: Eminent Contributor to Community Development Award for Creating Young Entrepreneurs in Tirupattur District.

Dr. Mahendra Pratap Swain was recognized as a Trailblazer in Research and Scientific Advancements, while Dr. Sanjay Shet earned the Information Security Officer Award. Dr. Chandan Mitra received the Lifetime Achievement in Architectural Innovation and Civil Engineering Award, while Dr. Sharadkumar Shah was honored for his Contribution to Student Development. Dr. V.K. Susil Kumar was recognized as a Transformational Leader in Career Advancement, and Sushmita Sen Gupta received the Beacon of Innovation Award as Centre Head in Early Learning and Development at Birla Open Minds Pre School Kukatpally.

Ankit Agrawal was honored as Best Interior Designer of the Year, while Dr. K. Ravi Acharya received the Visionary Leadership Award. ZP Indo Asian Spa Private Limited was recognized as the Best Spa & Wellness Retreat, and Prof. Mahesh Rameshwar Bangad was honored for Contribution to Student Development. Dr. Sudarshan Nimma earned the Visionary Principal Leadership Award, and Sadguru Vidyalaya Public School, Bhalki, received the Innovation in Education Award (2024-25).

OM Life Style (Dr. Anish Nautamlal Rachh) received the Entrepreneurial Excellence Award, while Anamika Mehta was recognized for Pioneering Excellence in Faculty Empowerment and Development. Dr. G. Lakshmipathy (Pondicherry) was honored with the Best Prestigious Women Empowerment Leadership Award, while Meenakshi Sahu received the Outstanding Contribution to Society Award.

Arpita Jain (Dream Consultings) was titled Leading Woman Entrepreneur in Business and Franchise Consulting, and Alpha International School earned the Innovation in Education Award. Dr. Mishil Parikh received the Excellence in Orthopaedic Oncology Award, while G. Karunakaran was recognized for Outstanding Legal Excellence. Siddhi Rubber Udyog received the Emerging Manufacturing and Polymers Products Award.

Anisha Kathiravan was titled Innovative Principal of the Year, while Mr. Ritesh Kumar Sharma (Principal, Prudence School, Sector-22 Dwarka, New Delhi) was recognized as Best Principal for Academic Innovation. Dr. Sowjanya was honored as the Best Holistic Healthcare Provider, and Shine from Shine Ki Duniya was recognized as the Best Daily Vlogger.

Sneha Hari Nair (The Global Pharma Equipments) received the Innovative CEO Award, while Mr. Arun Kumar Reddy Kanampalli (Chairman, ERA International School) was recognized with the Most Inspiring School Chairman Legacy Award.

Dr. Vaibhav Sharma (Assistant Professor, IISE College, University of Lucknow) earned the Dynamic Professor of the Year Award, while Retirement India Foundation (Founders & Directors Dr. Raaj Gulati & Mrs. Neeru Gulati) received the Exemplary Service Award for Elderly Care & Global Digital Kumbh Musical Outreach.

About Celfix Internationals

Celfix Internationals is a leading online multimedia publication company dedicated to recognizing excellence and celebrating industry leaders across various sectors, including Healthcare, NGOs, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education, and more. Through its digital media features, award ceremonies, and networking platforms, Celfix Internationals provides a prestigious stage for innovators, professionals, and changemakers to gain visibility and recognition.

The mission of Celfix Internationals is to connect thought leaders, inspire growth, and foster collaboration by delivering high-quality digital content, industry insights, and professional recognition opportunities. The platform aims to empower individuals and businesses by showcasing their achievements and contributions to society.

Celfix Internationals is MSME certified and is recognized for its contributions to industry networking and excellence.

Website: www.celfixinternationals.com

Celfix Internationals congratulates all the winners and wishes them success in their future endeavors!

Follow the link below to visit the official website of Global Leadership Awards 2025:

https://globalleadershipawards.com/

