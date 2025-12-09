PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 9: Global Schools Group is set to inaugurate the first-ever Global One Championship, a multi-sport interschool tournament bringing together young athletes from across India for three days of spirited competition and global-standard sporting excellence. Scheduled from December 12 to 14, 2025, the tournament will be hosted across multiple venues in Bengaluru, beginning with an opening ceremony at OWIS Sarjapur and concluding with a closing ceremony on December 15 at GIIS Whitefield.

This landmark edition of the championship will feature 800+ students from 27 campuses, including GIIS Whitefield, GIIS Bannerghatta, OWIS Whitefield, OWIS Sarjapur, Witty Udaipur, Glendale Academy, GIC, GIB, GIIS Noida, GIIS Ahmedabad, GIIS Hadapsar, and GIIS Balewadi, among others. By bringing together campuses from diverse regions, the Global One Championship aims to foster unity, cultural exchange, and high-performance sportsmanship under one cohesive platform.

Across the three-day event, students will compete in eight sporting categories--Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Chess, Cricket, Football, Swimming, and Table Tennis. While Cricket will be conducted exclusively for boys in the Under-14 and Under-17 age groups, all other sports will feature events for both boys and girls, ensuring a balanced and inclusive competition.

In addition to competitive sport, the championship integrates valuable experiential learning. Students from GIIS Whitefield will support the tournament by managing photography and videography at all venues, gaining live exposure to sports media, event management, and content production. For students travelling from outside Bengaluru, a city sightseeing programme has been arranged on December 15, offering a memorable cultural experience beyond the sporting arena.

All matches will be live streamed, allowing families, school communities, and sports fans to follow the action online and celebrate the achievements of the participating students.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Rajeev Koul, Deputy COO, Global Schools Group, said "The Global One Sports Championship was created to strengthen GSG's commitment to developing well-rounded young athletes. While academic learning remains important, we also recognise the need to nurture sporting talent and provide our students with opportunities that help them grow in confidence, discipline, and character. This championship brings together students from all our India campuses on one national platform, where they can challenge themselves, compete fairly, and learn from one another".

"Over the years, our schools have organised several regional-level sports events, and this championship is the natural progression bringing the best talent from across GSG India into a unified, structured competition. Season 1 marks an important step towards building a strong sporting culture within our schools, and we are proud to encourage an ecosystem where every student can showcase their abilities and strive for excellence on the field" he further added".

