Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 18: The third annual ISB-NBER conference on Economic Policy and the Indian Economy was recently hosted at the Hyderabad campus of the Indian School of Business (ISB). National and international subject experts and thought leaders converged at ISB to discuss and deliberate on the opportune theme 'Information and Competition in the Digital Economy.' The conference is a collaborative effort between ISB and the US National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER). Through this conference, ISB and NBER facilitate bringing to the fore cutting-edge investigation and analysis of major economic issues. The conference, through research papers and discussions, examined topics like how digital platforms are impacting the market forces, the effects of regulatory policies in digital markets, digital market players, digital innovations, acquisitions, and scale economies for the growth of the digital economy. Over 25 noted economists, academicians, and subject experts shared their research findings at the conference. Experts included Raghuram Rajan, former Governor of RBI and Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business; Shane Greenstein, Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School; Luigi Zingales, Professor of Entrepreneurship and Finance, The University of Chicago Booth School of Business; Viral V. Acharya, former Deputy Governor of RBI and Professor of Economics in the Department of Finance at New York University Stern School of Business; Tommaso Valletti, Professor of Economics at Imperial College Business School; Professor Zhiguo He, Professor of Finance at the Graduate School of Business, Stanford University; Amit Seru, Professor of Finance at Stanford Graduate School of Business; and Bhagwan Chowdhry, Professor of Finance, ISB.

