New Delhi [India], January 23: Today, global superstar JENNIE has announced her first studio album Ruby will be released on March 7th via ODDATELIER/Columbia Records. Ruby is available for pre-order/pre-save HERE and features the sassy single "Mantra". The handcrafted 15-song sonic experience explores a variety of genres and showcases JENNIE truly stepping into her own as a global force. The eagerly anticipated album also features collaborations with Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FKJ, and Kali Uchis. Watch the trailer HERE.

Ruby will be offered digitally as well as in various physical configurations including 2 photobooks, a CD digipack, and a Target exclusive CD digipack. All physical products include a special JENNIE Only Audio version of the album. The JENNIE Only Audio version contains all vocals performed by JENNIE and does not include any featured artists.

Earlier this month, JENNIE graced the cover of Billboard Magazine and shared an in-depth look at the process of creating her debut solo album. Ruby will arrive ahead of JENNIE's solo Coachella debut where she will have prominent sets on Sunday of both weekends.

Stay tuned for more to come from JENNIE.

ABOUT JENNIE:

Since bursting onto the scene in 2016, JENNIE has impacted culture and made history via her music, acting, fashion, and entrepreneurship. The world initially met her during 2016 as one-fourth of powerhouse BLACKPINK, breaking countless records, such as becoming "the only Korean band to headline Coachella," "the highest-charting female Korean act on the US Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200" and their 'Born Pink World Tour' being the highest-grossing concert tour by a female group and Asian act in history.

Renowned for her inimitable style and elite fashion sense, she has graced the covers of countless publications (Vogue, Rolling Stone, Elle, and more) and collaborated with everyone from Chanel to Adidas to Beats to Gentle Monster. She is a frequent attendee of the Met Gala and Paris Fashion Week with the multiple brands she works with.

At the helm of her very own record label and entertainment company ODDATELIER, JENNIE has commenced her next creative chapter.

