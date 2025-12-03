PNN

Dubai [UAE], December 3: GlobCred, a fast-scaling global fintech headquartered in Dubai with strategic operations across Mumbai, Dubai, and London, is transforming access to international education. Today, it announced a major milestone as it reached an annual sanctions run-rate of USD 65 million and supported 3,000+ students pursuing global opportunities across leading study destinations. The company also confirmed the expansion of its global ecosystem with 60+ lending partners and over 200 universities and educational institutions, strengthening its position as an emerging leader in global student financing.

Operating across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, GlobCred has rapidly become a trusted enabler for students seeking cross-border education through seamless, digital-first financing solutions. As GenZ increasingly looks beyond borders for higher education and career mobility, the company's growth reflects a major shift toward technology-driven, transparent, and student-first financing experiences.

While GlobCred remains selective about sharing long-term strategy details, the company affirms that demand continues to rise across undergraduate, postgraduate, professional, and vocational categories. Students pursuing opportunities in the UK, EU, North America, Australia, and emerging markets make up a significant share of this year's traction--reinforcing the brand's role as a global bridge for education access.

"We're entering an exciting phase of global expansion," said Sid Maheshwari, Founder & CEO, GlobCred. "Our mission remains constant: simplify access to international education for millions of GenZ learners. Students today expect financing that is fast, intuitive, and borderless. We're committed to building infrastructure that supports their ambitions and empowers them to pursue global careers without unnecessary barriers."

Sid noted that GlobCred's progress is rooted in trust and product excellence rather than public announcements. "We avoid over-disclosing. What matters is delivering impact at scale. Behind the scenes, we are strengthening our AI capabilities, deepening global partnerships, and expanding the student experience. The momentum you see today is a preview of what's coming."

A Year of Global Policy Shifts -- But Rising Student Resolve

The year 2025 has also seen significant changes in immigration and international education policies across major destinations. New regulations in the United States, shifting postgraduate work norms in Canada, tightening sponsorship pathways in the UK, and updated residency frameworks across the EU created uncertainty for families and institutions worldwide. These developments resulted in fluctuating acceptance rates, evolving visa requirements, and new compliance expectations -- all of which tested the resilience of globally mobile students.

Yet, despite these challenges, market sentiment remains remarkably strong. Instead of discouraging applicants, the global policy turbulence has broadened the mindset of GenZ learners. Students are now exploring a wider set of destinations, including Germany, France, Ireland, the UAE, Australia, Japan, and emerging education hubs across Asia and Eastern Europe. In GlobCred's view, this diversification marks a positive shift: the next generation is more open, adaptable, and willing to pursue high-quality opportunities wherever they exist. Demand for cross-border education remains resilient -- and in many regions, stronger than ever.

Building a Global Support Layer for GenZIn addition to its financing network, GlobCred is advancing its AI-led student ecosystem through Aveka, the company's consumer platform designed to support GenZ with digital tools to navigate the whole education journey. Aveka enables learners to explore colleges, understand loan

options, access scholarships, prepare for tests, and complete virtual internships -- all through an integrated, modern interface. These enhancements will continue to evolve, with updates

expected to roll out in phases, placing GlobCred at the centre of a broader infrastructure for global talent mobility.

"GenZ is fundamentally different," Sid added. "They aren't just looking for loans; they want clarity, guidance, and an experience that feels built for them. Everything we build is

focused on enabling students to move confidently toward international education and career pathways."

GlobCred's 60+ lender network plays a critical role in offering flexible, multi-geography financing- helping students secure funds for tuition, living costs, and visa requirements through

products adapted to local financial realities. Its 200+ institutional partners, including universities, learning academies, and skill providers, enable smoother onboarding, faster processing, and a

more holistic student journey.

Despite rapid expansion, GlobCred remains focused on compliance, responsible lending, and regulatory alignment across markets. This foundation, the company believes, is essential to scaling sustainably and supporting global learners for the long term.

"Education is becoming borderless, and access must evolve with it," Sid said. "We're committed to building the global layer that supports millions of learners -- from financing to preparation to mobility. And while we don't reveal everything today, students and partners can expect a series of meaningful advancements in the months ahead."

