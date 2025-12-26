Globtier Infotech Limited Announces Strategic Partnership with AWS to Accelerate Cloud Adoption and Modernization for Global Enterprises

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 26: Globtier Infotech Limited (BSE: GLOBTIER | INE12P601017), a leading provider of customized IT and software solutions specializing in application development and managed IT & SAP support services, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate cloud adoption, digital transformation, and modernization for global enterprises.

Also Read | Layoffs in 2025: AI-Driven Job Cuts Surge as Companies Like Amazon Trim Workforce Ahead of 2026.

Through this partnership, Globtier becomes an official AWS Partner, significantly strengthening its cloud consulting, migration, and managed services capabilities. The collaboration is aimed at empowering organizations across sectors such as BFSI, Retail, Automotive, Manufacturing, and Technology to build scalable, secure, and cost-efficient cloud environments that drive innovation and agility.

Key partnership highlights include:

Also Read | 'Your Generation Will Sail Us to New Heights': PM Narendra Modi to Gen Z, Alpha on Veer Bal Diwas 2025.

* Joint focus on cloud optimization and FinOps-based cost management to enhance efficiency and governance.

* Development of secure, compliant, and high-performance cloud architectures powered by AWS infrastructure.

* Capability to support end-to-end cloud transformation, including modernization, DevOps, security, and lifecycle management.

* Access for enterprises to Globtier's AWS-certified cloud experts and partner-led service accelerators for faster deployment

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Rajiv Shukla, Chairman & Managing Director, Globtier Infotech Limited, said, "Our collaboration with AWS marks a pivotal milestone in Globtier's growth journey. As businesses worldwide embrace the cloud-first approach, this partnership positions us to deliver secure, scalable, and future-ready cloud solutions. Together with AWS, we aim to help enterprises optimize costs, enhance resilience, and achieve rapid digital transformation."

AWS is a globally recognized cloud computing platform offering on-demand access to IT resources such as computing power, storage, databases, analytics, and AI tools. Leveraging AWS, businesses can scale applications seamlessly without relying on physical infrastructure leading to reduced costs and enhanced operational flexibility.

The partnership reinforces Globtier's strategic vision to be a global technology enabler, combining deep domain expertise with cutting-edge cloud innovation to deliver measurable business value.

About Globtier Infotech Limited

Globtier Infotech Limited is a leading provider of IT solutions, specializing in application development and customized software services that address the diverse needs of businesses across industries. As a managed IT services organization, the company delivers comprehensive support encompassing infrastructure management, application maintenance, and end-to-end technology services for enterprises of all sizes.

Focused on enabling clients to adapt to technological change, streamline operations, and achieve measurable growth, Globtier has evolved its offerings to include managed IT services, enhanced application support, and custom software development. Its service model emphasizes proactive engagement, close alignment with client objectives, and strong cybersecurity and governance practices across all engagements.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

For Further Information Please Contact Corporate Communication Advisor

AKMIL Strategic Advisors Private Limited

Mr. Milind Apte - Director

milind@akmiladvisors.com

+91 98209 41925

www.akmiladvisors.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)