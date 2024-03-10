New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated the expanded world-class integrated Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport to the nation, the GMR-led DIAL has prepared to operationalize the revamped Terminal 1, the GMR group said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated 15 airport projects, including 12 new terminal buildings of almost worth Rs 10,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, marking the event to be the single biggest infra addition that will see a mix of new airports, expanded terminals, laying of foundation stones for upcoming airports and other related facilities.

The project launched by PM Modi includes 12 new terminal buildings of Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur Airports, along with laying of the foundation stone for new terminal buildings of Kadapa, Hubballi and Belagavi airports on Sunday.

"With a capacity to serve a whopping 40 million passengers per annum (MPPA) - doubling its previous capability - Delhi Airport now stands among elite global hubs, boasting a 100 MPPA capacity. The integration of Arrival and Departure terminals is not just architectural; it's a transformative journey, resonating with India's ambition and connecting the nation to the world.

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (GIL)-led DIAL undertook the expansion work in 2019 to make Delhi Airport future-ready. The expansion work was carried out as per the Master Plan 2016 as Delhi Airport witnessed a massive surge the Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) and passenger numbers, exceeding projections." the release from the the GMR group said.

Marking the conclusion of the Phase 3A Expansion project, the expanded terminal signifies a monumental leap in Indian aviation. Spearheaded by GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (GIL)-led DIAL, this endeavor embodies our nation's ambition, fostering growth, innovation, and job creation

Speaking on the occasion, I Prabhakara Rao, Group Deputy Managing Director, GMR Group, said, "The Delhi Airport Phase 3A Expansion project, a monumental undertaking driven by GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd led DIAL, is more than bricks and mortar; it's a testament to our nation's ambition and a catalyst for its continued growth. We stand together to celebrate the completion of a project and witness the dawn of a new era for Indian aviation. Terminal 1 enhances capacity and redefines the passenger experience while embracing sustainability. The expanded integrated terminal, a marvel of innovation and aesthetics, will serve 40 million passengers annually, double its previous capacity.

"Through this project, we have reimagined a seamless journey facilitated by facial recognition, self-service kiosks, and automated baggage systems. Spacious concourses bathed in natural light, offering a haven of comfort with prayer rooms, yoga areas, and quiet zones are its integral part, " Deputy Managing Director, GMR Group said.

"This project is about India's aspirations and positions the National Capital as a Gateway to New India, connecting us closer to the world and boosting our economic prospects. It creates jobs, fosters innovation, and paves the way for a brighter future for our nation. As we celebrate this milestone, let us remember that this is just the beginning. The journey ahead is filled with exciting possibilities. We will continue to innovate, collaborate, and push boundaries to ensure that Indian aviation soars to new heights." I Prabhakara Rao concluded.

GMR Group is a leading global infrastructure conglomerate with unparalleled expertise in designing, building, and operating airports. It also has a significant presence in sectors like Energy, Transportation, and Urban Infrastructure. GMR Airports is the largest private airport operator in Asia and 2nd largest in the world with a passenger handling capacity of over 189 million annually. GMR Airports Limited, a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited. (ANI)

