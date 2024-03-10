Hyderabad, March 10: Sabera Begum, a resident of Hyderabad, has written a letter to the Minister of External Affairs (MEA), S Jaishankar, seeking urgent assistance in rescuing her daughter, Saba Begum, and her three grandchildren from Saudi Arabia.

Sabera alleges that 27-year-old Saba is being subjected to domestic violence by her husband, Ali Hussain Aziz Ul Rahman, a Pakistani national. The matter was brought to light by MBT party spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan. Hyderabad Shocker: Self-Proclaimed Treasure Hunter Kills 11 People in Three States in Past Four Years, Dupes Them of Money and Property; Arrested.

Amjad Ullah Khan Highlighted the Issue on X (Disturbing Visuals)

Photo-1: Ali Hussain Aziz Ul Rahman (Bangladeshi National) Photo-2: Abdullah-11 years, Khatija-9 years and Ayesha-4 years children's of Saba Begum. Photo-3: Sadia Aqtar-17 years a Bangladeshi National who was bought by Ali Hussain Aziz Ul Rahman. Photo-4: Sabera Begum mother… pic.twitter.com/QKKcP5wiRr — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) March 9, 2024

The letter details instances of physical and emotional abuse inflicted by Ali on Saba since their marriage. Saba is reportedly confined to their residence, prevented from freely communicating with her family, and even physically assaulted for minor tasks. Hyderabad Shocker: Engineering Student Dies by Suicide After Losing Money in Online Betting Game, FIR Registered.

The letter also highlights Ali’s recent marriage to a 17-year-old Bangladeshi girl named Sadia Aqtar, alleging that both Saba and Sadia are subjected to physical violence.

Saba and her children have reportedly sought refuge in a hotel in Jeddah after fleeing their home.

Saba’s marriage to Ali was arranged by her family after a dowry dispute led to a divorce from her first husband just a month into their marriage. Following their marriage, Saba and her mother embarked on Umrah to Saudi Arabia. While Sabera returned to India post-Umrah, Saba stayed back with her husband.

Sabera has urged the Indian government to facilitate the repatriation of her daughter and grandchildren to India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2024 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).