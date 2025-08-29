PRNewswire

Singapore, August 29: GoComet, a leading AI-powered Transportation Management Software, today announced that it has been awarded the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ "Voice of the Customer": Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms (RTTVP) report. This distinction is based on direct feedback and reviews from verified enterprise customers worldwide.

* Recognition based on verified customer reviews reflects GoComet's commitment to delivering trusted real-time visibility across global supply chains.

In the Gartner report, a "Customers' Choice" is awarded to vendors that are rated above the market average by users in two areas: Overall Experience; User Interest and Adoption.

"Being recognized directly by our customers as a Gartner's Customers' Choice is a proud moment for us," said Chitransh Sahai, Co-founder & CEO, GoComet. "It validates our mission to help enterprises achieve complete shipment visibility, optimize logistics costs, and strengthen supply chain resilience. This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us, and the passion of our team to innovate continuously."

Meeting Evolving Customer Demands

This recognition reinforces GoComet's customer-first approach. As enterprises now seek supply chains that can predict, adapt, and act autonomously, GoComet is advancing its roadmap by embedding agentic AI across its platform to make supply chains smarter. These include:

* Predicting and responding to disruptions using real-time and historical data.

* Automating vendor communication, documentation, and exception handling.

* Enhancing collaboration by enabling AI agents to proactively engage stakeholders and shorten lead times.

"Agentic AI represents the next era of logistics intelligence," added Chitransh. "It's not just about visibility - it's about giving supply chains the ability to anticipate, decide, and adapt in real time."

GoComet's RTTVP already supports enterprises with:

* End-to-end multimodal tracking across ocean, air, road, and rail

* AI-powered predictive ETAs to minimize disruptions

* Shipment insights through a unified dashboard

* Seamless integrations with leading TMS and ERP platforms

What Customers Are Saying

"GoComet gives us complete visibility into our operations. Whether it's tracking an empty container or locating a transshipment, we have all the information at our fingertips. It has significantly simplified our day-to-day operations," said Rodrigo Tavares, International Logistics Leader at Termomecanica

"One of our shipments was unexpectedly held at a transshipment port. With GoComet tracking, we had full real-time visibility of this event and could immediately inform our customers with proof and supporting data. We were able to react promptly and meet our delivery commitment. This helped us protect the trust and confidence our customer had in us," shared Bawan Priyadarshana, Senior Supply Chain Manager, Kirby Buildings Systems, a subsidiary of Alghanim Industries

About Gartner Customers' Choice

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice 2025 distinctions recognize vendors and products that customers highly rate. The "Customers' Choice" award synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers.

About GoComet

GoComet is the world's most intuitive AI-powered Transportation Management Software. Trusted by 500+ global brands across 70+ countries, GoComet is on a mission to simplify global logistics - making it more transparent, resilient, and intelligent.

