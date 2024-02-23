VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 23: Techmagnate, a leading digital marketing agency, has released their latest report on Gold Loan Search Trends in India for FY'23.

Techmagnate, a leading digital marketing agency in India, has released its latest report on Gold Loan Search Trends in India for FY'23. The report analyzes the current online search landscape, which showcases a significant surge in online interest for gold loans.

The report also gives brands the data they need to identify and leverage the growing search trends for their industry.

Report Highlights

* Search volume growth

The overall search volume for gold loans has grown by 11.64% in FY'23 compared to 9.55L in FY'22, indicating a substantial public interest in this financial instrument.

* City-wise search volumes:

The top 6 cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune, collectively saw a 13.68% increase in search volumes, with Bengaluru leading at a 22.57% growth rate.

* Brand and non-brand 'near me' queries:

The report analyzed over 1,400 keywords, categorizing them into brand and non-brand types, based on 'near me' search parameters.

Based on the data, brand searches captured a search market share of 61.15%, while non-branded searches secured a 38.85% search market share.

* Top brands by search volume

Brands like IIFL Finance, Muthoot Finance, State Bank of India, and Bank of Baroda showed significant yearly growth in brand search volumes, with Bank of Baroda demonstrating over 30% growth in gold loan search volumes.

* Vernacular search volumes

The report also sheds light on vernacular search volumes, highlighting the growing regional interest in gold loans.

Sharing his thoughts on the gold loan search trends in India, Sarvesh Bagla, CEO and founder of Techmagnate commented: "The Gold Loan Search Trends report is a vital read for banks, NBFCs, and gold loan providers to understand the evolving consumer behavior in the online landscape.

Leveraging this data can enable them to fine-tune their digital marketing strategies. The end game is to better target potential customers, bring more traffic to their websites, and increase conversion rates."

Techmagnate is India's leading digital marketing agency, providing comprehensive digital marketing services. We specialize in working with enterprise-level clients to optimize their online presence and achieve digital marketing goals. We use a combination of data analytics, technology, and industry expertise to develop and execute effective marketing campaigns that drive results.

For media inquiries or access to the complete Gold Loan Search Trends Report, please contact us at +91-9910308266 or visit https://www.techmagnate.com/contact-us.html

