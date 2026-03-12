NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 12: Gold Winner, one of South India's most trusted edible oil brands, is expanding its legacy of quality and reliability with the launch of four traditional oils -- Gold Winner Groundnut Oil, Gold Winner Gingelly Oil, Gold Winner Coconut Oil, and Gold Winner Rice Bran Oil. With this expansion, the brand aims to position itself as the single trusted name for all cooking oil needs in Indian households.

Also Read | Ambaji Temple Party Viral Video: 10 Priests Expelled in Gujarat's Junagadh After Clip of Liquor and Non-Veg Goes Viral.

Originating from a small setup in Chennai nearly 30 years ago, Gold Winner has grown into a strong FMCG brand, trusted by mothers across generations. Fondly associated with the sentiment "Ammakkalin Nambikkai", the brand today reaches nearly 2 crore families every month, built on a foundation of consistent quality and reliability.

The introduction of the new range marks a significant step in the brand's journey, allowing consumers to access a wider variety of oils under the trusted brand 'Gold Winner'. The expanded portfolio aims to suit diverse cooking styles and traditional recipes, reflecting the evolving needs of modern kitchens and aspirational mothers.

Also Read | HCLTech Chennai Announces Work-From-Home for Employees as Commercial LPG Shortage Hits Office Cafeterias.

Launched under the tagline "Gold Winner 5 - Quality la Vera Range-u", the new lineup reinforces the brand's commitment to delivering quality while simplifying the decision-making process for families. In a market where consumers often turn to multiple brands for different oils, Gold Winner aims to provide a single, dependable solution that mothers can trust across all, types of dishes.

The new range is guided by three core promises: The trust the 'Gold Winner' brand has built over decades, oils suited for all kinds of dishes and cuisines and uncompromising quality.

With this expansion, Gold Winner continues its mission to evolve alongside the needs of South Indian families, offering a complete portfolio of high-quality cooking oils while remaining rooted in the trust it has cultivated over 30 years.

For More Information, please visit: www.kaleesuwari.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)