New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, during his address to the Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and Industry Associations, said that the government is acting on several tracks and each one of those tracks is aimed at ensuring the best interest of the Indian exporters in the ongoing bilateral agreements.

The Union Minister complimented the positivity amongst the exporter community and their optimism to convert this crisis that the world is facing today into an opportunity.

Also Read | World Sleep Day 2025 Date & Theme: Know All About the Day That Highlights the Benefits of Good Sleep for Overall Well-Being.

Reflecting on the changing global scenario, the Minister has assured all the EPCs that Government is working on an overtime basis and will leave no stone unturned to ensure a good future for Indian exporters, both merchandise and service and to protect the interest of the country.

Indicating that the Government has reached final stages in FTAs with a few in particular, the Minister was positive that it will lead to much better opportunities for Indian exporters and will also bring in higher investment.

Also Read | Pi Day 2025 Date: Know History and Significance of the Annual Event That Celebrates the Mathematical Constant.

The Minister was optimistic that the stakeholder consultations and engagements with EPCs and the industry will result in mutually beneficial arrangements for a glorious future for Indian Exports and will expand India's footprint in newer and bigger markets.

Reflecting on the reciprocal tariffs, he has cautioned the EPCs to come out of their protectionist mindset and encouraged them to be bold and ready to deal with the world from a position of strength and self-confidence.

The objective of the Viksit Bharat Mission to make India a prosperous Nation is only possible when the collective commitment of Industry converges with the aspirations of Indian consumers at large for access to goods and services at competitive prices, the minister said.

Informing that India is on the path to cross USD 800 billion this year with the major share of Services exports, the Minister has urged the merchandise exporters to remain ahead of the curve and increase their exports.

Additional increase in Exports in the last fortnight will usher in the confidence of the Exporters to try and aspire to cross 900 billion dollars in exports in the coming year.

Allaying the concerns of the industry with regard to the US, the Minister has called on the EPCs to reflect on their strengths and share their demands and interests with the Government for better engagement with the US.

The Minister has reminded the EPCs and Industry that the budget has provided for the Export Promotion Mission, particularly focusing on new products, new markets and new exporters.

He has urged the industry to come forward with suggestions to effectively shape the schemes to achieve the desired goal, a release added, providing details of the conversation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)