Pi Day is an annual celebration of the mathematical constant π (pi). This day is celebrated annually on March 14 (3/14) because the date represents the mathematical constant π (Pi ≈ 3.14). It is a fun occasion for math lovers, students, and educators to appreciate the importance of π in mathematics and science. Pi has been calculated to over 50 trillion digits beyond its decimal point. As an irrational and transcendental number, it will continue infinitely without repetition or pattern. Pi Day 2025 Funny Memes: Get Ready for a Laugh Riot With Hilarious Pi Meme Templates, Jokes and Instagram Posts To Celebrate Fun Math Humour.

Pi is the most studied number in mathematics and is integral to understanding of geometry. Pi has uses in physics, astronomy, and mathematics. The symbol for Pi has been in use for over 250 years. It was introduced by William Jones, a Welsh mathematician, in 1706 was made popular by the mathematician Leonhard Euler. In this article, let’s know more about Pi Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Holi, International Women’s Day, Gudi Padwa, Eid al-Fitr and More, Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Pi Day 2025 Date

Pi Day 2025 falls on Friday, March 14.

Pi Day History

Pi Day is observed on March 14 (the 3rd month) since 3, 1, and 4 are the first three significant figures of π. This day was first celebrated in the United States. Pi Day was founded in 1988 by Larry Shaw, an employee of a science museum in San Francisco, the Exploratorium, where he worked as a physicist.

The day was marked with staff and the public marching around one of its circular spaces and then consuming fruit pies on this day. The Exploratorium continues to hold Pi Day celebrations. On March 12, 2009, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a non-binding resolution (111 H. Res. 224), recognizing March 14, 2009, as National Pi Day.

Pi Day Significance

Pi is the most studied number in mathematics and also forms an integral part in the understanding of geometry. Pi has uses in physics, astronomy, and mathematics. March 14 or 3/14 is celebrated as pi day because 3.14 are the first digits of pi. Math nerds around the world love celebrating this infinitely long, never-ending number.

Pi is used in architecture and construction as well, and has been a vital part of everything from arches and bridges to the Pyramids of Giza. Pi Day has been observed in many ways, including eating pie, throwing pies and discussing the significance of the number π. On this day, many pizza restaurants offer discounts, deals, and free products for its pizza lovers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2025 07:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).