Every year, World Sleep Day is observed on the Friday before the northern hemisphere vernal equinox with an aim to celebrate the benefits of good sleep. The annual event organised by the World Sleep Day Committee of the World Sleep Society, formerly the World Association of Sleep Medicine (WASM), since 2008. This year, World Sleep Day 2025 falls on Friday, March 14. The international event aims to draw attention to sleep problems that people around the world face and to promote the prevention and management of sleep disorders. World Sleep Day 2024: From Sleep-Friendly Bedroom to the Right Diet, Five Ways To Get Quality Slumber

World Sleep Day was first held on March 14, 2008. On this day, various events involving discussions, presentations of educational materials and exhibitions take place around the world and online. Every year, World Sleep Day is observed with a unique theme highlighting the importance of sleep for a healthy life. This year, World Sleep Day 2025 theme is 'Make Sleep Health a Priority'. In this article, let’s know more about World Sleep Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. World Sleep Day Funny Memes & Jokes - Because Laughter Is the Best Medicine Even When It Comes to Getting a Good Night's Sleep.

World Sleep Day 2025 Date

World Sleep Day 2025 falls on Friday, March 14.

World Sleep Day 2025 Theme

World Sleep Day 2025 theme is 'Make Sleep Health a Priority'.

World Sleep Day Significance

World Sleep Day is an important global that educates people about the importance of a good and sound sleep for individuals. Lack of quality sleep is linked to heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and weakened immunity. Also, mental health issues like anxiety and depression kick in and cause health issues and hence this annual event encourages people to take up regular medical check-ups for sleep disorders and get the issues fixed for overall well-being.

On this day, event like conferences, seminars are held that unite global experts, organisations, and advocates to raise awareness about the crucial role of sleep in health and well-being.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2025 08:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).