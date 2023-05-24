New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The Ministry of Coal has extended the last date for submission of bids till June 27, 2023, for the ongoing seventh round of commercial coal mine auctions.

In view of requests received from many potential bidders, the Ministry on Wednesday said it extended the last date for bid submission by 28 days. Earlier, the deadline was up to May 30, 2023.

With a view to creating additional production capacity, the Ministry has so far allocated or auctioned 133 mines with cumulative Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) of 540 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), out of which 48 coal mines came into production having cumulative PRC of 195 MTPA.

The production from captive/commercial mines has reached 16.25 MT in the ongoing financial year 2022-23, achieving significant growth of 10.2 per cent compared to 14.75 MT produced during the same time period last year.

In order to facilitate the private players for early development of coal mines, the Ministry said it is providing necessary support in terms of land availability, environment/forest clearances, assistance from financial institutions, and inter-agencies coordination. Ministry of Coal has targeted 162 MT production from captive/commercial mines during this financial year. (ANI)

