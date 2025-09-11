New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has urged the government to bring clarity on the issue of compensation cess, saying that the burden should not fall on dealers who are only part of the distribution chain.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the 7th Auto Retail Conclave of FADA, C S Vigneshwar, President of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), said, "I think the auto manufacturers are very clear, and FADA, we are very clear that we need to pass on the GST reduction to the customer. The only issue is regarding the compensation cess. The compensation cess has been an issue for the last week. We've been trying to speak with the governments and different departments in the governments to figure out how we can handle compensation cess, because the compensation cess was supposed to be paid by the end user."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With His Mauritius Counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi (Watch Videos).

He emphasized that the industry is ready to transfer the benefits of GST rationalisation to consumers, but the lack of clarity on cess payments could create problems. "Here, we are part of the logistics, the whole distribution system, and it would be unfortunate if we are bearing the cost of the compensation cess. I think in all fairness the government has to remove this ambiguity, bring in a fair resolution where it's a win-win for all," Vigneshwar said.

The auto body welcomed the government's GST reforms, saying the step will boost sales and consumption in the sector. "It's been amazing. I mean, the whole concept of a price reduction is great, especially when it comes to a tax reduction. And this big bang reform is certainly going to create a bounce in the market. It's going to make sure that the consumption patterns, the whole flow of money, become better. And this is going to help us out," he said.

Also Read | Did TMZ Staff Cheer for 30 Seconds Before Charlie Kirk’s Death News Was Announced on Livestream? Harvey Levin Issues Clarification Over ‘Tone Deaf Laughter’ After Laura Loomer’s Post.

Vigneshwar also acknowledged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's consistent support for the auto industry, highlighting his push for road safety and green fuels. "Gadkari ji has always been very supportive of our industry. One of his biggest passions is, of course, road safety. To support his vision, we have actually roped in an NGO and launched a road safety video this time. Secondly, he has always advocated for green fuels, being good to the environment, and the different kinds of fuel options available apart from the traditional diesel and petrol," he noted.

With the festive season approaching, Vigneshwar said dealerships are prepared to serve customers with new vehicles and attractive deals. "We are prepared, have our showrooms open, we have our cars in our lots, and we also have our people trained so that they receive you as guests into our showrooms. It's a good time to be in the market for a new vehicle," he said.

He added that the benefits of the GST rationalisation would not only impact the present but have a long-term effect on demand. "This particular reform is not going to help the month. It won't help the quarter. It won't even help the year. But I think it's going to help 10 years from now, starting off today," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)