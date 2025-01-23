Davos [Switzerland], January 23 (ANI): Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, on the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025, stated that the government wants to build 50 more airports, highlighting that the intention is to make Delhi a major international aviation hub.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Aviation Minister said, "We want to build 50 more airports in the coming 5 years, so we are trying to look at international partnership so that new technologies, new ways of Passenger services can all be brought into our country also."

He further added, "We are trying to speak to the aircraft operator and also kind of facilitate for more transit network in the airport itself and we have a plan that within 2 years we want to establish Delhi as a major international aviation hub."

He outlined plans to establish Delhi as a key aviation hub within two years, stating, "We are speaking to the airlines, speaking to other countries, how we can support this kind of aviation hub, and there has been a lot of interest in that area also."

India's aviation industry has emerged as the fastest-growing sector over the past decade, achieving an annual growth rate of over 10 per cent, the Minister said.

Naidu remarked, "We have become the 3rd largest domestic aviation network. Now the whole world is looking at India on how to improve their own aviation networks."

He added that the country is focused on expanding its aviation ecosystem by adding more airports, increasing the passenger fleet, and addressing the rising demand for air travel.

"There was a lot of interest, a lot of enthusiasm, and there are some international players who want to come and invest in India, especially in aviation, because it's such a growing sector," he added.

Going further the Union Minister shared India's roadmap for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

"The sustainable aviation fuel has been the topic of discussion, and we have said on behalf of India also we are committed in that plan," he stated.

India plans to achieve "1 per cent blending in international flights by 2027," rising to "5 per cent by 2030." The goal includes producing "5 million tonnes of SAF in the coming years, the Minister said.

He added that India's strategic location makes it an ideal candidate to become a major international aviation hub. "India is located at a position where it can cater for the East and the West of the world," Naidu emphasised.

He added that the government is also working on improving the hub-and-spoke model by engaging with domestic and international stakeholders. "We are talking with the airlines also so that more connections come into that place. More domestically, the whole transition of hub and spoke model gets established. So from the aviation ministry and the government also we are taking proactive steps. We are speaking with the other concerned ministries like the Ministry of Home Affairs also we are taking in all the suggestions and necessary steps that need to be taken. We are taking it one by one and within 2 years we want to establish the hub in Delhi.," Naidu added.

The minister noted the enthusiasm and interest of global leaders and investors in India's aviation growth story. "There was a lot of interest, a lot of enthusiasm," he said. (ANI)

