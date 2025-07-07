HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], July 7: Tim Hortons® India is excited to announce the nationwide launch of its all-new Matcha range, now available at all outlets across the country. Bringing the globally beloved Japanese green tea to India in a bold and refreshing new avatar, Tims invites you to sip, savour, and enjoy matcha like never before. Whether you're in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, or anywhere in between, your favourite Tims cafe is now serving the perfect matcha moment.

Known for its smooth, earthy flavour, matcha takes centre stage in Tim Hortons' latest lineup of indulgent and uplifting beverages. The collection includes: Iced Mango Matcha--a vibrant tropical twist; Iced Strawberry Matcha--a creamy-fruity fusion with fresh berry notes; Iced Spanish Matcha--blended with sweet, velvety milk for a rich, bold profile; and Spanish Vanilla Matcha Latte--a warm, soothing sip with a hint of vanilla. Each drink is handcrafted using premium ceremonial-grade Japanese matcha, certified bio-organic, and can be personalised with dairy or non-dairy milk, making this range as versatile as it is flavourful.

Speaking on the launch, Tarun Jain, CEO of Tim Hortons India, said, "We're excited to introduce Matcha, a global favourite, reimagined the Tim Hortons way. Our guests are increasingly drawn to mindful indulgence and love trying new formats. This range captures the perfect balance between wellness and taste, delivering a drink that's both comforting and cool. We feel it's not just a drink; it's become a vibe."

The new Matcha range offers a refined alternative to your usual summer sips. With velvety textures and rich, layered flavours, each cup is crafted to elevate your everyday moments. From work breaks to weekend catch-ups, this is your cafe ritual--reimagined. Now available on Swiggy and Zomato, delivered straight to your door.

About Tim Hortons® India

Tim Hortons® is Canada's iconic coffee house, known globally for its freshly brewed coffee, signature Timbits, and innovative beverages. Since it entered India, Tim Hortons has carved a niche for its globally inspired yet locally loved offerings, redefining the coffee culture for the modern Indian consumer.

