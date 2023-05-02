Gravita India shines bright with strong financial performance for Q4 and FY23, boasts Revenue Growth and Debt Reduction

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 2 (ANI/PNN): Gravita India, a leading recycling company in India, today announced its audited financial results for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2023.

Key Financial Highlights Q4 FY23- Consolidated

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Devices Get Bing AI-Featured Microsoft SwiftKey Support.

* Revenue from Operations of Rs. 749 Crores, YoY growth of 12%

* EBITDA of Rs. 85 Crore, YoY growth of 17%

Also Read | The Kerala Story: Makers of Adah Sharma’s Film Change Trailer Description From ‘32,000 Women’ to Three Women; Twitterati Reacts!.

* EBITDA Margin Stood at 11.35% growth of 39 Bps

* PAT of Rs. 64 Crore, YoY growth of 54%

* PAT Margin Stood at 8.54% growth of 239 Bps

Key Financial Highlights FY23- Consolidated

* Revenue from Operations of Rs. 2,801 Crores, YoY growth of 26%

* EBITDA of Rs. 286 Crore, YoY growth of 33%

* EBITDA Margin Stood at 10.21% growth of 51 Bps

* PAT of Rs. 201 Crore, YoY growth of 44%

* PAT Margin Stood at 7.18% growth of 90 Bps

Operational Highlights for Q4 FY23

* 45% Revenue from Value added products

* 38% Revenue from Overseas Business

* 46% Domestic scrap collection for Indian Plants

* Sales Volume at 41,490 MT, growth of 11%

Operational Highlights for FY23

* Company generated Rs. 200 Crore Operating Cashflow

* Capex during the year Rs. 110 Crore

* Rs. 40 Crore + Reduction in Debt

* Net Working Capital Cycle stood at 83 Days

* 37% Revenue from Overseas Business

* 51% PAT from Overseas Business

* ROCE stood at 29%

Gravita India continues to maintain its leadership position in recycling industry and is well positioned to tap emerging opportunities as focus moves on creating circular economies. Management remains committed to move forward on its long-term growth plan, with a prudent approach and create value for all stakeholders.

Commenting on the Performance Rajat Agrawal; Managing Director Gravita India Said

"We are pleased to announce our strong financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023, with significant growth achieved in our value-added products and overseas business. We remain committed to creating value for our stakeholders and are excited to launch new recycling verticals in rubber, lithium, steel, and paper.

Our ambitious Vision 2027 growth plan aims to achieve a revenue CAGR of 25% or more, with a focus on value-added products and non-lead business. To achieve this, we plan to enhance our capacity to 4,25,000 MTPA by FY 2026, with a capex investment of Rs. 600+ Crore. We are confident that our prudent approach and focus on creating a circular economy will drive sustainable growth for our company and create long-term value for all our stakeholders."

Gravita is a leading global recycling company with 14 eco-conscious state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Asia, Africa and Central America with a capacity of 2,27,719 MTPA. The Group is having global footprints in 70+ countries having recycling DNA of 30 years with 5 business verticals. The company is amongst top 1000 listed companies on NSE and BSE Ltd.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)