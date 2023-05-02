When the first teaser of Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story dropped, it claimed that the story was a true account of 32,000 innocent women from Kerala who was trapped through marriage and inducted in ISIS, with Adah Sharma's character being one of them. However, many discounted the claims of the makers, saying that these numbers aren't verified and not even the government of India has put out such figures. From Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to prominent journalists and politicians, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, had called out The Kerala Story for their allegedly fallacious claims. The Kerala Story: Muslim Youth League Leader Offers Rs 1 Crore Prize Award To Prove Adah Sharma-Starrer’s Claim That 32,000 Women From the State Joined ISIS.

The director Sudipto Sen hasn't offered any evidence regarding how he came with such numbers, but he asked the detractors to watch the film before coming to any conclusions, as there is a seven year 'research' involved. That said, Twitterati is now pointing out that the recently launched trailer of The Kerala Story has dropped the '32,000 women' to being about the story of 'three women' (even though the poster shows four women!).

Here's How Twitterati Reacted:

From teaser to trailer, number has come down from 32000 to 3. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CRVtl69QTS — Nimo Tai 🇮🇳 (@Cryptic_Miind) May 2, 2023

'Silently Changed the Description'

From 32000 to 03. The cowards behind this propaganda film have silently changed the description of the Kerala Story teaser yesterday in youtube. 'Heartbreaking and gut-wrenching stories of 32,000 women from Kerala' has now become 'stories of three young girls from Kerala'. pic.twitter.com/bVZ89NSSHL — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) May 2, 2023

'Propaganda Movie Teaser'

From 'Heartbreaking and gut-wrenching stories of 32000 females in Kerala! Coming Soon!' TO 'True story of 3 young girls from different parts of Kerala'. Propaganda Movie teaser has NOW changed the description of 'The Kerala Story' on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/GIUAomaX5i — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 2, 2023

'Radicalisation is a Fact'

#TheKeralaStoryTeaser "Heartbreaking & gut-wrenching stories of 32000 females in Kerala!#TheKeralaStoryTrailer "Compilation of true stories of 3 young girls from different parts of Kerala" While radicalisation is a fact; its nice to see @sudiptoSENtlm climb down from 32000 to 3 pic.twitter.com/Qxh0NRNcte — The DeshBhakt 🇮🇳 (@TheDeshBhakt) May 2, 2023

'Vilification of Kerala'

The story of Kerala changes. First it was 32000 girls, now it’s 3 girls!! Vilification of Kerala . pic.twitter.com/rfjK0YbOsq — Mini Nair (@minicnair) May 2, 2023

At the time of writing this article, there is a plea filed in the Kerala High Court seeking stay on release of the film. The Kerala Story is scheduled to arrive in theatres on May 5.

