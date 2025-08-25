VMPL

New York [US], August 25: Great Assignment Help (GAH), a leading online academic assistance platform, has announced a major expansion of its expert team. The company now boasts over 500 PhD-qualified professionals. This strategic move is implemented to improve the online assignment help services they offer to students around the world, especially those who struggle to do their academic tasks as per their instructor's guidelines.

As more students around the world look for personalized learning and expert scholastic support, Great Assignment Help has grown its team to meet their demand. The company now has assignment experts in many subjects like Engineering, Management, Law, Nursing, Computer Science, Literature, and more. These new PhD professionals come from top universities in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and Asia. They offer a global outlook to every assignment they work on.

"Our goal has always been to help students by providing easy access to expert academic guidance," said the Chief Academic Officer at Great Assignment Help. "Having over 500 PhD assignment specialists allows us to assist more students while offering high-quality, personalized homework help in many subjects and at all education levels based on their requirements."

The expansion will help the company respond faster to students' requests and cover more subjects. It will also improve the quality of every assignment. With over 98% customer satisfaction and more than 1.5 million assignments completed so far, the platform is well prepared to handle a wide range of academic work, from college courses to PhD research on diverse subjects. Great Assignment Help has been serving students for over ten years and continues to grow its support worldwide.

This change is happening as education is quickly moving online. Many students, especially in developing countries, still struggle with problems like not having access to expert mentorship, time zone differences, and language difficulties. Great Assignment Help is working to fix these issues by offering support from a wide range of experts. The platform is also available 24/7 to assist students whenever they require expert assignment guidance.

The Founder and CEO of GAH added, "We are not just here to help with assignments; we are here to support the entire academic journey of students. Our expansion shows we're dedicated to providing educational support fairer for everyone. We provide high-quality, plagiarism-free assignment writing help services on time to every student, regardless of their location.

The company plans to invest in new technologies like AI-powered plagiarism checkers and live tutoring. They also want to offer support in multiple languages. With a focus on students' needs, Great Assignment Help is growing globally and invites students, teachers, and schools to work together to make education more accessible and expert-led.

