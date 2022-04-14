Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 14 (ANI/PNN): Noted industrialist and environment lover Viral Desai spoke about his journey at the Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) in Gandhinagar after receiving an invite to deliver a talk on the prestigious TED Talks platform.

Viral Desai, who is popularly known as Greenman for his various environmental initiatives, spoke about climate action in the presence of national and international speakers and hundreds of youngsters.

TEDx Talk is a reputed and popular showcase for noted personalities presenting great, well-formed ideas. Viral Desai delivered his talk on the topic "Diary of a Greenman" whereby he narrated how a successful entrepreneur had focused his attention on various social causes. He spoke about how he was attracted to environmental initiatives, including tree plantation, which has earned him recognition as "Greenman" at the national and global levels.

"I had never imagined that my commitment to serve and conserve the environment would take me to the TEDx stage one day. I consider the opportunity to speak about my initiatives for climate action and the development of Udhna railway station as a model green station as a big achievement of my social service journey," says Viral Desai.

It is noteworthy that while Viral Desai spoke about his work in the field of environment, nine other successful personalities from the world of business, art, music and bollywood also delivered talks at the TEDx programme at Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Gandhinagar.

