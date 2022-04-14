RB Leipzig are set to face Atalanta in the second leg of UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday. The match would be played at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo and is scheduled to begin at 10:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). RB Leipzig have been in great form, having not been defeated since losing to Bayern Munich since February 5. They secured a comfortable 3-0 victory, against Hoffenheim four days ago. The victory has been the perfect preparation that the Bundesliga club needed ahead of this quarterfinal match which is currently tied 1-1 at the moment. Champions League 2021–2022: Real Madrid Qualify for the Semifinals, Resisting Brave Chelsea Fightback

Atalanta on the other hand, could not have asked for a worse time to have poor form. The Italian side lost two out of their last three games and are not in form. Being the only Italian side remaining in European competition this season, Atalanta surely have a lot at hand if they aim to topple RB Leipzig and enter the semifinals. Not that it isn't possible but the German club's good form makes them favourites to go through.

When is Atalanta vs RB Leipzig, UEL 2021-22 Quarterfinal Keg 2 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Atalanta vs RB Leipzig quarterfinal clash in the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 will be played at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, on April 14, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 10:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Atalanta vs RB Leipzig, UEL 2021-22 Quarterfinal Leg 2 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the live telecast of Atalanta vs RB Leipzig on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Atalanta vs RB Leipzig, UEL 2021-22 Quarterfinal Leg 2 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Atalanta vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2022 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).