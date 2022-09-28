Rohad (Haryana) [India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Group Legrand India, a global leader in electrical and digital building infrastructure, launched its third telemedicine health centre today in collaboration with Apollo Telemedicine Networking Foundation.

The center was inaugurated by Tony Berland, MD & CEO, Group Legrand India in the presence of Abida Aneez, CSR Head, Group Legrand India & Uday Shankar, General Manager, Apollo Telemedicine Networking Foundation.

Improving healthcare is a core CSR pillar for Legrand. Group Legrand India started its first Telemedicine Centre at Jalgaon in 2017 and till date more than 15000+ patients have benefitted from the medical consultation received in Jalgaon and Haridwar.

The Telemedicine centers are equipped to provide medical consultations to more than 3500+ people per year per center. Access to healthcare services is critical for good health but rural residents face a variety of barriers due to distance and financial constraints. Legrand aims to support the community and bridge the gap by providing free quality healthcare through general and specialty telemedicine consultations, free medicines, and a technologically sound infrastructure.

The facility enables real-time telemedicine consultations with doctors through audio/video technology. Patient comfort is prioritized with all the necessary equipment, and accessories. A range of regular health screening tests is available to patients such as blood glucose, hemoglobin, lipid profile assessment, pregnancy test, urine analysis, HbAIC, Malaria, Dengue, and ECG.

Doctors from Apollo offer consultations on general medicine, obstetrics, gynecology, cardiology, pediatrics, orthopedics, gastroenterology, dermatology, and psychiatric counselling. Advanced equipment allows doctors to listen to the patient's heart and lungs, like a physical examination.

Tony Berland, CEO & Managing Director, Group Legrand India, said, with an aim to give back to the society, Group Legrand India have taken up telemedicine programs to help those in need and has made sure that the benefit reaches everyone. Owing to the technological development in the country, telemedicine is demonstrated to be one of the best revolutions in the medical sector. Further he added, "I am sure this telemedicine center will benefit the 10,000+ BPL and underprivileged people living in and around the center as they can avail free consultations, tests, and medicines from senior doctors of Apollo Superspecialist Hospital."

For over two decades we are fulfilling our group purpose of 'Improving Lives' by lighting up Indian Homes and improving quality healthcare to the people in rural areas. We have connected millions and have made possibilities, future-ready. We strive for your protection and satisfaction.

A global specialist in the electrical & digital building infrastructure, Legrand is a Euro (6.6)5.5* billion (470.2864 cr) group based in Limoges, France. The group has manufacturing facilities in 90 countries and its products are sold in over 180 countries. Globally, Legrand is a leader in wiring devices and cable management with a global market share of over 20 per cent and 14 per cent respectively. Legrand also enjoys leadership positions in at least one of its major business areas in a (several) number of countries including France, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, China, and of course India.

Legrand India offers a wide range of products in the categories of Energy distribution, Wiring devices, Home Automation, Structured Cabling, Lighting Management Solutions, Cable Management, and Industrial application products. It is an undisputed leader in MCBs, RCDs and DBs and a strong No. 2 in wiring devices Apart from this, the company also holds a leading position in Home Automation, MCCBs and Cable management systems.

The company's geographical reach, across market segments, caters to new requirements of customers with smart solutions that make Legrand a multipolar group. And this multipolar nature, and the global philosophy of Listen, Design, Make and Support has enabled it to provide innovative and smart solutions. Legrand's products are amongst the top in the market and have undisputable brand equity.

Legrand products and services comply with the three criteria of simplicity - simplicity of use, simplicity of installation and simplicity of distribution - which enables the company to quickly penetrate new markets. With an employee base of over 5500 in India, the company is fast emerging as a leader in its core business by extending products and services that suit every segment in the local market.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Legrand operates across India over 300 offices, (800)600 stockiest, 18000 retail outlets with three state-of-the-art manufacturing units, (thirteen) seven training centers and 3 R&D centers. Technological innovations, simple and rapid product combinations to form communicating systems, clever installation ideas etc. are the focus of the R&D team at Legrand.

