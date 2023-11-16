PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 16: Get Together Finance (GTF), a leading stock market education institute in India, has opened a unique new centre that will revolutionize stock market education. The latest milestone comes as part of keeping its promise of providing only the best stock market education, mentorship, and trading performance backed by data. GTF's USP is to offer lifetime mentorship to students and to turn them into professional traders. The major aspect is mentoring, which ensures students come out as professional stock traders.

Also Read | Epic Games Introduces Voice Reporting For Fortnite Players To Take Action Against Players Using Voice Chats To Bully and Harass Others.

Aside from the amazing method used by GTF, there has been an astronomical rise in the number of students subscribing to stock market classes. The current center at GTF is famous for being spacious with the state-of-the-art technologies, yet, the new facility makes it even better. It is not just bigger, it is also state of the art to provide a superior learning environment. The institute does not compromise in quality by using the latest technological equipment. Additionally, contemporary systems will equip students with better training methods to foster optimal learning. GTF makes their training fun and effective, thus achieving a remarkable efficiency rate of 100%.

Arun Singh Tanwar, Founder and CEO, Get Together Finance, said "At GTF we are redefining how students and invetsors know about the stock market. Combining lifetime mentorship, a uniquely designed approach to stock market education, and being always true to our students' success, we set new industry standards. In this regard, we strive to enable people to gain the necessary knowledge and abilities, leading to financial prosperity. In pursuit of excellence, we shall introduce a state-of-the-art on-site trading system that will transform the learning experience for our students. The days of carrying laptops shall be gone. Through this new system, we intend to grant our students hassle-free access to the world of trading".

Also Read | Ashneer Grover and Deepak Shenoy Trade Barbs After Delhi Police Uncovers BharatPe Backdated Invoices To Channel Funds.

"Jargons are normally associated with the talk around the stock market. Repeated use of some technical words such as margin and volume makes the stock market appear super complication. This might discourage even a bored or distracted student from learning it. They should not fall into that trend because most investors in these markets have no financial knowledge and the information for trading. The majority of such traders in the stock market do not have the necessary financial information or knowledge about investing. So our commitment to modern education and gave best trading knowledge to our students and investors does not end there. We have the best smart and technology high-classroom's, which allows our students to be educated in a dynamic and interactive learning environment needed for their future working in the finance sphere. GTF has committed into transforming stock market education in India through this impressive center's launch.It is the first offline outlet of GTF and one of the largest fully hi-tech stock market education center in India.However, this is not the only GFT vision as it will see the establishment of 4-5 centers in most Indian cities before the end of 2025" Sooraj Singh, Founder and Managing Director, Get Together Finance (GTF).

The new GTF center symbolizes innovation, aimed at simplifying the learning process.It eliminates the necessity of carrying laptops since it offers complete trading platform on-site.Therefore, all the needed electronic equipment to create a learning conducive environment is provided in the high-tech classrooms.Students will be mentored by live experts through the introduction of a big training room at the new place instead of visiting other centers.There will be a group of dedicated mentors that will be available to support students in the best way possible. Students, investors, and traders in the financial community are welcome to this stock market revolution initiated by Get Together Finance.More details regarding the GTF and its new facility can be accessed at: https://www.gettogetherfinance.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)