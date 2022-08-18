New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI/SRV): Global Triumph Foundation and Image Planet organized the GTF Startup Summit - 2022 event held at Aloft by Marriott. GTF Startup Summit - 2022, Bangalore is a single-day platform where 150+ business experts and entrepreneurs from India and abroad shared new ideas, trends and business opportunities to enrich the business community. Building an entrepreneurial ecosystem for starting up, building a sustainable business, youth empowerment and new age business ideas to grow.

GTF Startup Summit is the largest independent startup ecosystem recognition with the mission to find, recognize and connect the future shapers of the digital age from all around the world. It is an exclusive platform for startups, new-age entrepreneurs, industry mentors, investors, business owners and the student community to come up in one place, explore their entrepreneurial endeavours and experiences, gain amazingly new insights, and pledge to become a valuable part of the ever-flourishing startup ecosystem globally.

Eminent guests and speakers that graced the event included -- Gopinath Rao, IEDS: Deputy Director, MSME - DI, Bangalore, Govt. Of India; Dr P.K. Rajput, Sr. Vice President, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, India; S. Damodaran, Founder and CEO, Gramalaya, Padmashree Awardee, (By Hon. President of India); Manish Naidu- Founder and Director of Brainwonders; Dr Abhishek Pandey - Director, Charles Walters Council For Innovation and Research; Dr Punit Kumar Dwivedi, Incubation and Startup Mentor, Group Director: Modern Group Of Institutions, Indore, Ex CEO: Atal Incubation Centre - Prestige Inspire Foundation supported by AIM, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India, Chief Advisor: Modern Incubator (Sponsored by MSME, GoI) President at Institute Innovation Council by MoE Innovation Cell an initiative by AICTE, MoE, Govt. of India; Bipin Ram Agrawal: President, International Vaish Federation; Suresh Tota-Co founder, Compact Innovation Avenues PVT LTD; S Karthikeyan: Managing Director, Relux Electric Private Limited; and Amit Kumar: Director, Alpine Inc.

The panel discussion witnessed various expert panellists sharing their insights on the startup ecosystem and challenges. The panellists also shared their valuable insights on how aspiring entrepreneurs can utilize the budding opportunities in the Indian context during the panel discussion on the topic - Entrepreneur Landscape: Opportunity and Challenges. The panel members for the discussion included -- Gopinath Rao, IEDS: Deputy Director, MSME - DI, Bangalore, Govt. Of India . ; Vijeta Shastry: Associate Director, Dexter Capital Advisors; Manish Naidu: Founder and Director Brainwonders; Dr Ami Desai: Director - Tierra Learning Pyramid & Bloom Grooming and Finishing School, Managing Director of Kukkubara Learning Pyramid Pvt. Ltd.; and Iram Maimuna: Founder , E-Waste Social.

Furthermore, the cover page for the upcoming book titled - Inspiring Business Leaders was launched by the dignitaries.

GTF Startup Summit - 2022 Winners List:

Amb. Dr Thalapathi SK. Aathimoolam ; Atulya Bharat Chetna; ukmarket.in; Stark Tech; Necatel Solutions Private Limited; Manohar Chiluveru; Bluebird Preschool; GFMI Services Technology Pvt Ltd. (G FLIGHT MODE); Glittershine Makeup Studio and Academy OPC Private Limited; Yetlo Social; Muviereck Technologies Private Ltd; Shaleen Poddar; Parova Drone Technologies; Alchemy Architects and Designers; Redal Mediaworks; MD Logistics; Advanced growth Learning (A.G.L.); Connecting HeaRts (CHR); West hills high International School; Waffles and Cream; iKeva Venture & Knowledge Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd.; TSC Technologies Pt. Ltd. Edutrest Private Limited; Relux Electric Pvt Ltd; Para Fine Chem Industries; Click Madi Visual Production and Events; Professor Dr Borelli John Robert; Native Araku Coffee Pvt Ltd.; Sanjeev S Padashetty; CODT - Cente Of Design And Technology; Prof. (Dr.) Sunil Kumar; Dr Khizer Ahmed; Syed Asad Abbas: Falcon Recruiters; Taitila Well Being; HITECHSTUFF; SHDNL BANKASI LTD; Rootz And Wingz Montessori House of Children; Odyana; Dr Aniket Sanjay Thorat; Pro Carrier; Gigglezz Preschool/ Gigglezz Teacher Training Academy; Tier5 Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; Neighbourhood Creations; KalonGens; SND Technology; Amogh Kudatarkar; Shahed Akbar Khan; Thor Signia; BALC; Uptown Hospitech Pvt. Ltd. (Uptown Co-living); KNC FACILITY PVT. LTD.; Ranjeet Prasad; KINGS LABS Innovations Pvt Ltd; Digital Dynasty Marketing Solution; PoliticalVEINS; Sandip Gun; Digital Concepts; Arrohan Conceptual Learning; Navik Organic Products; Electraminds Innovation Av Pvt. Ltd; Himalayan Bio-Organic Foods Private limited; Milcalone( Aeimpon Food Products Private Limited); and Alok Kumar; Seeddon Online Groceries.

Additionally, Pritam Agrawal, Founder and Director, Hello Kids and Riverstone Schools; Monika Jain, Founder, Image Planet; and Amit Jain, Founder, Global Triumph Foundation thanked the winners for their contribution.

Enablers for the event included - MSME Govt. Of India, Brainwonders, International Vaish Federation, Hello Kids, Faucone Business Solution PVT LTD, CWSIR, DIGIFINITE Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Stockify Investec Wealth Management Private Limited, ALPINE INC., Compact Innovation Avenues, Relux Electric Private Limited, School Consultant India, Little Fingers, and Little Woods.

To know more, visit - www.globaltriumphfoundation.com and www.imageplanet.co.in.

