Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 15: GTPL Hathway Limited, India's largest Digital Cable TV Service Provider and a leading Broadband Service provider, announced its Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Key Financial Highlights:

Key Consolidated Business & Financial Highlights: Q2 FY26 (Y-o-Y)

* Q2 FY26 Total revenue stood at ₹9,649 Mn, a growth of 6% Q-o-Q & 12% Y-o-Y* EBITDA for Q2 FY26 was ₹ 1,101 Mn with an EBITDA Margin of 11.4% & an Operating EBITDA Margin of 22%* Q2 FY26 Profit After Tax stood at ₹ 93 Mn.

Operational Highlights

Digital Cable TV

* Active subscribers were 9.50 Mn as of September 30, 2025* Paying subscribers stood at 8.80 Mn as of September 30, 2025* Subscription revenue from Cable TV stood at ₹ 3,024 Mn for Q2 FY26.Broadband

* Increase in broadband subscribers by 10K Y-o-Y thus standing at 1050K* Broadband revenue increased by 2% Y-o-Y to ₹ 1,393 Mn for Q2 FY26* Homepass as on September 30, 2025, stood at 5.95 Mn, out of which 75% is available for FTTX conversion* Broadband Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) stood at ₹ 465 per month per subscriber, increased by ₹ 5 Y-o-Y* Average data consumption per user per month was 410 GB, an increase of 17% Y-o-Y.Commenting on the results, Mr. Anirudhsinh Jadeja - Managing Director, GTPL Hathway Limited, said,

"I am pleased to share that we have sustained our subscriber base across both Cable TV and Broadband businesses, reflecting continued customer trust and operational resilience in a competitive environment.

Our focus on enhancing customer experience continues to drive us to expand beyond traditional Cable TV and Broadband offerings by layering OTT, Gaming, TV Everywhere and a combination of these services to meet diverse content preferences.

The Company remains committed to driving efficiency, customer acquisition and retention through value-accretive products and services, while leveraging technology and maintaining prudent financial discipline."

About GTPL Hathway Limited

GTPL Hathway Limited is India's largest MSO providing Digital Cable TV services and is one of the largest Private Wireline Broadband service providers in India. The Company is the largest Digital Cable TV and Wireline Broadband Service Provider in Gujarat & is a leading Digital Cable TV Service provider in West Bengal. The Company's Digital Cable TV services reach 1,500+ towns across India in 26 states. The company enjoys an expansive network, comprising 48,000+ business partners, 200+ broadcasters, 1,750+ enterprise clientele and active participation in 30+ government projects. The company offers an enviable catalogue of 975+ TV Channels with 130+ channels which are GTPL Owned & Operated Platform Services. As on September 30, 2025, the Company has 9.50 million Active Digital Cable TV Subscribers and 1.05 million Broadband Subscribers and a Broadband Home-pass of about 5.95 million.

Safe Harbor

Any forward-looking statements about expected future events, financial and operating results of the Company are based on certain assumptions which the Company does not guarantee the fulfilment of. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results might differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. Important developments that could affect the Company's operations include a downtrend in the industry, global or domestic or both, significant changes in political and economic environment in India or key markets abroad, tax laws, litigation, labor relations, exchange rate fluctuations, technological changes, investment and business income, cash flow projections, interest, and other costs. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1982843/5561984/GTPL_Logo.jpg

