Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 22: Dhruv Pandit, Founder and CEO of Drona Cyber Solutions and KCCI's Chairman for Cyber Security Gujarat Chapteris the youngest cybersecurity entrepreneur from Gujarat. He represented India at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland.

His participation in this important global forum marked a significant milestone for India's rising leadership in cybersecurity and emerging technologies. It showed the growing role of Indian innovators in shaping global discussions about digital security, artificial intelligence, and technology-driven economic growth.

The World Economic Forum is a leading platform for cooperation between the public and private sectors. It brings together leaders from government, business, civil society, and academia to tackle complex global challenges. It is known for promoting high-level talks at the intersection of geopolitics, technology, and economic policy. It also produces influential reports that provide insight into important issues affecting the world.

During WEF 2026, Mr. Pandit connected with global economic, political, and industry leaders. They discussed cybersecurity resilience, AI governance, and the need for trusted digital frameworks in an increasingly connected world. He emphasized India's strengths in providing scalable, secure, and future-ready cybersecurity solutions.

Mr. Pandit was at a forum. He met with people from big companies like CrowdStrike, Palantir Technologies and Cisco. These companies are really big around the world. He also talked to people from the UK High Commission and the Israel High Commission. Mr. Pandit met with economic leaders too. They are people who make big decisions about money and business. Mr. Pandit had meetings, with CrowdStrike, Palantir Technologies and Cisco to talk about things. Mr. Pandit also invited Mr. Vincent Peter, Vice President of the Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation, along with other dignitaries and industry leaders, to visit Drona Cyber Solutions. During these interactions, discussions were held on strengthening collaborative cybersecurity initiatives. Dhruv Pandit's these meetings strengthened India's global involvement in cybersecurity, technology collaboration, and international partnerships.

Mr. Pandit met with the Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Harsh Sanghvi, during the forum. He spoke with Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam. Later, during his visit to Assam, Mr. Pandit discussed plans to set up an Integrated Cyber Security Command Centre for the state. He also met Shri Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, the Union Minister of Civil Aviation. They talked about aviation security and how to build a better technology ecosystem to support cybersecurity clients and critical infrastructure.

Speaking at the forum, Mr. Pandit said, "It is a matter of great pride to represent India at the World Economic Forum. As the world becomes more digital, cybersecurity has become the foundation for economic stability, national security, and global trust. India has the talent, innovation, and vision to lead this change, and I am glad to have contributed to the global conversation at Davos."

In line with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, Mr. Pandit showcased India's entrepreneurial spirit, technological innovation, and leadership in creating a secure and inclusive digital ecosystem.

