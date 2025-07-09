Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 9 (ANI): Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati, recorded its highest ever single-day cargo tonnage of 42.43 metric tonnes (MT) on June 28, surpassing the previous record of 40.43 MT set last year, the airport operator said in a statement on Wednesday.

This achievement was part of a broader upward trend that culminated in the Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL) cargo terminal, crossing the 844 tonne mark in monthly cargo processed for the first time since commencement of operations.

The previous monthly highest was 754 tonne in January this year.

The record growth in cargo tonnage reflects the growing role of Guwahati airport as a logistics hub in the northeast India region.

Guwahati International Airport Limited attributed the cargo tonnage growth to focused operational enhancements, improved cargo handling efficiency, and the airport's strategic importance in connecting northeast India with key domestic markets.

Agartala and Imphal remain the prime contributors in the Northeast region, while major destinations across the country include Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, the Guwahati airport statement noted. The airport has seen strong import activity from Bengaluru and Jaipur, with flowers being the primary import commodity, contributing to the region's growing floral trade.

"These achievements are not only milestones for LGBIA's GIAL cargo terminal, but also significant indicators of economic vibrancy in the Northeast. The growing cargo movement reflects the trust of our partners and the region's increasing integration with national supply chains," said a Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL) spokesperson.

Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL) is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Adani Group. GIAL is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture between AAHL and Airport Authority of India (AAI) in a concession agreement of 50 years.

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport Limited, known as Guwahati Airport, is the primary international airport in northeast India. The airport is named after the first Chief Minister of Assam, Gopinath Bordoloi.

Works for a new airport terminal are at an advanced stage. Once inaugurated, possibly later this year, will significantly add to Guwahati Airport's existing capacity.

In 2018, the central government decided to privatise the operations, management and development of six airports for a period of 50 years. Those airports included Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangalore, Jaipur, and Thiruvananthapuram. Adani Enterprise Limited had emerged as the successful bidder for all those airports. (ANI)

