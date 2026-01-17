VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 17: Habuild, India's first habit building platform, has officially made a world record for the Most Yoga Viewership in a Day, as validated by the World Records Union. The record was achieved through six live online yoga sessions conducted throughout the day, with participation counted cumulatively across all sessions. The initiative witnessed global participation, with 9.3Lakh people joining in. Marking the milestone, the platform also announced the construction of a school, with every new participant's presence contributing a brick towards the building of the school.

The record was created as a part of Habuild's Har Ghar Yoga initiative. The theme for this year is designed around promises for new beginnings. Every New Year begins with promises like better health, more movement, calmer minds. Yet by mid-January, most resolutions fade away. In fact, the second Friday of January is often referred to as Quitter's Day, when motivation dips and people are most likely to give up. This World Record is Habuild's response to this moment.

Instead of pushing people to do more, the initiative invited them to start softer. Instead of chasing perfection, it celebrated showing up. And instead of framing quitting as failure, it reminded people that beginning again is always allowed. The day symbolised renewal, self-belief, and conscious action making it a meaningful day to collectively begin, or begin again.

Women aged 45 and above formed a significant part of the participation, reflecting the community that continues to shape Habuild's daily practice. The scale of engagement highlighted how shared routines and gentle accountability help habits take root.

Commenting on the milestone, Saurabh Bothra, Co founder & Yoga Teacher, Habuild, said, "This day felt less about a record and more about people finding their way back. When participation feels welcoming, consistency follows. Har Ghar Yoga was created to hold that space and the response showed how powerful that can be. Our community has always believed in servitude. Hence we have also announced construction of a school in my ancestral village. For every person who joins us through our community, we are donating a brick towards the construction of this school. "

For Habuild, the day marks a continuation of its focus on everyday practice and larger good towards the society. The work ahead remains centred on supporting people as they carry this rhythm into daily life, one session at a time.

About Habuild

Habuild is a purpose-driven platform committed to helping individuals build better habits for a healthier, more fulfilling life. Founded on the belief that consistent, small actions lead to powerful transformations, HABUILD offers daily habit-building programs, live guided sessions, and a supportive community focused on cultivating discipline, mindfulness, and well-being. Led by a visionary founder and leadership team from IITs and IIMs, HABUILD has built a thriving community of over 1.42 crore people, with 6 lakh individuals joining its daily yoga sessions. The platform has also achieved multiple world records over the past five years, further reinforcing its mission to inspire lasting, positive change.

