New Delhi [India], April 22: The Constitution Club of India witnessed a momentous event as the Hamare Modiji Song was launched in the presence of esteemed guests, Tarun Chugh (General Secretary BJP), Virender Sachdeva (President Delhi BJP), and Sumeet Bhasin (Director PPRC), Manoj Joshi (Actor), Sanjoy Bharggav. The press conference, which garnered significant attention, showcased the release of the video and audio versions of the song in nine different languages.

The Hamare Modiji Song is a tribute to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and his contributions to the nation's development. It also highlights the essence of Sanatan Dharma, emphasizing the values and principles that guide our society. The song encapsulates the remarkable achievements and transformative work undertaken by the BJP and Prime Minister Modi for the betterment of India.

With a duration of six minutes, the Hamare Modiji Song features renowned singers who have lent their voices to this melodious composition in various languages. The entire conceptualization of the song has been masterfully executed by Haripriyaa Bharggav, a member of the Sanatan Sanskrutik Sangh.

The launch event was a resounding success, attracting widespread media attention and appreciation from the audience. The Hamare Modiji Song is expected to resonate with people across the country, serving as a reminder of the remarkable progress achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP.

