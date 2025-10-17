Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri with Geraldo Alckmin, Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services of Brazil (Photo- X/@HardeepSPuri)

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri held discussions with Geraldo Alckmin, Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services of Brazil, on strengthening the expanding energy partnership between India and Brazil.

In a social media post, Puri said that the meeting focused on the growing energy cooperation between the two nations under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | England Head Coach Charlotte Edwards Heaps Praise on India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Ahead of IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

Puri stated "Was pleased to meet HE Geraldo Alckmin, Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services of Brazil, during his visit to India. Our conversation focused on the expanding energy partnership between India and Brazil under the dynamic leadership of Hon'ble PM @narendramodiji, from robust bilateral trade in hydrocarbons and long-term crude supply contracts with Petrobras, to Indian investments worth over USD 3.5 billion in Brazil's upstream sector, making it India's largest investment destination in the Americas".

The discussion covered a wide range of subjects, including robust bilateral trade in hydrocarbons and long-term crude supply contracts.

Also Read | 'Dude' Movie Review: Pradeep Ranganathan's Comic Energy Drives This Romantic Entertainer Through Cracks of Its Contrived Screenplay (LatestLY Exclusive).

Puri said both sides discussed opportunities for collaboration in exploration and production, India's participation in upcoming offshore projects, and mutual prospects in deep and ultra-deepwater activities.

The talks also included ways to enhance cooperation in the clean energy transition and strengthen efforts in the field of biofuels and ethanol blending.

The minister noted that both India and Brazil continue to play a leading role in advancing the objectives of the Global Biofuels Alliance, which aims to promote the development and adoption of sustainable biofuels globally.

Reflecting on his association with Brazil, Puri said that having served as India's Ambassador to Brazil from 2006 to 2008, it was a pleasure to reconnect with the country once again.

He shared that Brazil holds a special place for him, given his enduring warmth and deep professional association with the nation, particularly in the energy domain.

The meeting between the two leaders underlined the growing strength of the India-Brazil partnership and their shared commitment to deepening cooperation across traditional and emerging areas of the energy sector. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)