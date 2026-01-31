Los Angeles [US], January 31 (ANI): There is good news for all fans of the 'Fast & Furious' franchise. The family is getting back together for the next big film in the series.

Universal Pictures has announced that the new movie will be called Fast Forever. It is set to release in theatres on March 17, 2028. The film will come after Fast X, which was released in 2023 and directed by Louis Leterrier.

Actor Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto, shared the news on Instagram. The actor posted a picture of himself with late co-star Paul Walker, who played Brian O'Conner in the films. Walker died in 2013 while Furious 7 was still being made.

Along with the picture, Diesel wrote, "No one said the road would be easy... but it's ours. One that has defined us and become our legacy... And a legacy... lasts Forever. March 17th 2028! FAST FOREVER."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel to Fast X was first expected to release in 2025, but it got delayed. So far, Universal has not shared details about the cast, story, or director of Fast Forever.

Earlier in 2024, Diesel had shared that the 11th film would be the final chapter of the main story of the franchise. He wrote, "Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team... to say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. This grand finale is not just an ending; it's a celebration of the incredible family we've built together. Hope to make you proud!"

Last year, Diesel also spoke at an event called Fuel Fest, organised by Paul Walker's brother Cody Walker, The Hollywood Reporter said. At the event, the actor shared that the final film would go back to "street racing and car culture." He also teased that fans may see Dom and Brian together again as he said, "That is what you're going to get in the finale."

The Fast & Furious series started in 2001 with The Fast and the Furious. Since then, it has grown into one of the biggest movie franchises in the world, earning over $7 billion at the global box office, as per THR.

