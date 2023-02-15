Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 15 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Getting access to healthcare is still a distant dream for most Indian villages. The existing healthcare centres in rural parts of India are so few and overwhelmed that most people avoid them. Average shortfalls are now over 50 per cent across the country.

In partnership with local entrepreneurs, government health bodies, and NGOs, Harley Street Healthcare Group (HSHG) is creating a primary healthcare ecosystem capable of meeting the needs of the communities in rural India by bringing together the best of modern medicine, state-of-the-art technological innovation wrapped in the resourcefulness of ancient healing systems.

Also Read | 77th Edition of #MadridFashionWeek Began on Wednesday in Spanish Capital with a Series of … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

These public health centres, conceived as community wellness & diagnostic centres under its brand, Harley Street clinics of London, are tech-enabled all-in-one mobile polyclinics that will provide testing, diagnostic, and other primary healthcare services with a special focus on women's health as well as mental health in tier II & III cities as well as villages across India.

HSHG plans to have up to 10 centres operational by June 2023 in the trial phase. As part of its 3-year plan, the company aims to have 100+ centres operating across rural India. The group is also launching its MyCare digital healthcare infrastructure to efficiently service the customers, including a state-of-the-art health assistant Ai "Health Chat Ai" in line with its continuity of care commitment.

Also Read | Chashni: Srishti Singh to Make Her Acting Debut with the Star Plus Show.

Harley Street Healthcare Group is a diverse and consolidated healthcare business based in the heart of London with a global presence.

For more information visit:

https://theharleywellnessclub.com/, https://www.harleystreetgroup.ca/

This story has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)