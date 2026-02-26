Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Shimla Police on early Thursday morning stopped the Delhi Police personnel midway on NH 5, asking them to join in their investigation regarding the FIR registered by Shimla Police.

The Delhi Police personnel were taking the three arrested accused IYC workers, Saurav, Arbaaz and Siddharth, under transit remand granted by ACJM-II Ekansh Kapil. The accused were arrested by the Delhi Police from Rohru in the Shimla district.

Also Read | RBI Bank Holiday List 2026: Banks To Remain Shut Nationwide on February 28; Here's Why.

The Shimla Police asked the Delhi Police personnel that only three personnel can move the three accused arrested. The remaining police personnel have to stay back to join the investigation.

A Delhi Police personnel stated, "I have an accused sitting next to me. There is an accused sitting in each of the cars. We have to securely produce them. That's it. They are doing their work, we are doing ours."

Also Read | Suvendu Adhikari Moves Calcutta High Court Over Security Lapses After Protesters Allegedly Hurl Shoes at Him During CEO Office Visit.

Meanwhile, the Shimla police also took the seizure of one vehicle of the Delhi Police, alleging that the vehicle contained a DVR occupied by the Delhi police in the presence of an independent witness.

The Shimla police alleged that these three accused were forcibly taken away by the Delhi Police, and the DVRs of the CCTV cameras at the resort where the three accused were staying were taken without a memo or receipt by the Delhi Police.

According to police, the unidentified persons reportedly picked up the three individuals from the resort and also took their vehicle along. The complainant further alleged that the DVR of CCTV cameras installed at the Chanshal resort was taken away without any seizure memo or receipt.

"On Wednesday morning, we received information that around 15-20 unidentified persons in plain clothes arrived in a vehicle at a resort in the Mandli area of Chirgaon and allegedly forcibly took away three guests staying there," Shimla Police stated.

Shimla Police registered a case at the Chirgaon police station and initiated legal proceedings.

According to details, the Delhi Police arrested the three youths from Rohru at around 5:30 am on Wednesday and brought them towards Shimla. However, acting on information, Himachal Pradesh Police intercepted the Delhi Police team at Dharampur in Solan district and detained them along with the accused.

The accused were later taken to Shimla for legal proceedings. During the day, a private complaint was also reportedly filed by the SHO of Baluganj police station, which is scheduled to be heard separately.

When the Delhi Police again attempted to take the accused towards Delhi, the team was stopped at a barrier on the outskirts of Shimla, leading to heated arguments between the two police forces. The accused and the Delhi Police personnel were kept detained for several hours before being produced before a magistrate.

An FIR was also registered by the Shimla police.

The matter was initially placed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, who forwarded it to the court of ACJM-II for hearing. After arguments from both sides, the court granted transit remand to the Delhi Police. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)