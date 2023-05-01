New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Next New provides a practical roadmap to businesses as they prepare for the new ecosystem being created, in turn helping to articulate the fifth industrial revolution with greater success.

Published by Harper BusinessHardcover | INR 599Available wherever books are sold | Releasing on May 26, 2023

"The Next New is a required--and compelling--read for anyone looking to understand how the intersection of technological, societal and economic forces is ushering in a new era of opportunity, not just for prosperity but for the well-being of our communities and planet." - Borge Brende, President, World Economic Forum

ABOUT THE BOOK

The progression of all the industrial revolutions tells an interesting tale. While the first two had a cycle of over hundred years each, the third reduced it to around seventy years. With the fourth industrial revolution the world took a giant leap in connectivity. However, not many would have imagined that the fourth industrial revolution, would give way to the fifth within the next decade, paving the way for exponential technology-led transformation. As you read this, creative destruction of business models is taking place across the world in every sector. From the ashes of the old are rising stunning new models.

The Next New identifies and profiles the deep shifts that are fundamentally changing professional careers and revenue models in every industry--from mobility, aerospace and smart manufacturing to green energy, automation and artificial intelligence, and a whole range of disruptive technologies. Driven by emerging technologies, demand for social inclusion and the urgency of sustainable practices, a multi-trillion-dollar transition is under way.

Drawing on numerous interviews of business leaders and cutting-edge research findings from MarketsandMarkets™, this book provides a practical roadmap to businesses as they prepare for the new ecosystem being created, in turn helping to articulate the fifth industrial revolution with greater success.

According to the author Pranjal Sharma, "The Next New is the first book to chronicle the impact of the fifth industrial revolution with examples while quantifying the magnitude of revenue transition globally. As these mega trends meet industry operations, the disruptions are leading to immense new opportunities. The book will be useful to business leaders and policy makers and professionals who are facing transformative forces. The changes are impacting both-- the developed economies and the emerging markets of the world."

Sachin Sharma, Executive Editor at HarperCollins India, adds, "The fifth industrial revolution has brought the age of AI and disruptive technologies. With it has also arrived an opportunity that organizations need to tap into as they transition into the new age. The Next New gives readers a roadmap to not only prepare for this transition but also encash this multi-billion-dollar opportunity."

MORE ENDORSEMENTS

"The Next New shows clearly that the rules of the game are changing around how value is created. And, hence, how businesses innovate, produce, operate and engage with their customers. However, as Pranjal Sharma explains, the fifth industrial revolution opens up opportunities for organizations to do business in new and better ways. Sustainable transformation is the challenge of our generation to ensure growth and opportunity for all. Pranjal's book is a testament to this." - Aiman Ezzat, CEO, Capgemini

"In our technology-led and fast-changing world, we need more than ever to take a step back and analyse the developments taking place in society. By placing social and environmental issues at the core of the fifth industrial revolution that he describes, Pranjal Sharma not only proposes a new, ambitious approach, but invites us to follow the only path that can respond to the emergencies of our time." - Sabrina Soussan, Chairman and CEO, SUEZ

"This is a book that was needed to be written. Pranjal nails it in his understanding of how sustainability and social impact are the cornerstones of all future technology breakthroughs." - Bracken P. Darrell, President and CEO, Logitech International

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pranjal Sharma is an economic analyst and writes on technology, globalization and inclusive growth. He is an adviser to boards and international organizations.

A former head of Bloomberg TV in India, he has been a speaker at various fora in Europe, Asia and Africa. The Next New is his third book on technology-led transformations. Pranjal is based in New Delhi. To know more about him, visit www.pranjalsharma.com

30 YEARS OF HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS INDIA

At HarperCollins, we believe in telling the best stories and finding the widest possible readership for our books in every format possible. We started publishing 30 years ago; a great deal has changed since then, but what has remained constant is the passion with which our authors write their books, the love with which readers receive them, and the sheer joy and excitement that we as publishers feel in being a part of the publishing process.

Over the years, we've had the pleasure of publishing some of the finest writing from the subcontinent and around the world, and some of the biggest bestsellers in India's publishing history. Our books and authors have won a phenomenal range of awards, and we ourselves have been named Publisher of the Year the greatest number of times. But nothing has meant more to us than the fact that millions of people have read the books we published, and somewhere, a book of ours might have made a difference.

As we step into our fourth decade, we go back to that one word a word which has been a driving force for us all these years: Read.

