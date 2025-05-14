BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 14: Reckitt, a leading global consumer health and hygiene company, announces the launch of a revolutionary new formulation in its drain cleaner category with the all new Harpic DrainXpert. This breakthrough product redefines convenience, providing consumers with India's fastest drain cleaner* that unclogs kitchen drains in just 15 minutes^.

As one of India's most trusted hygiene brands, Harpic has always focused on providing millions of households with cutting-edge solutions for their everyday struggles. With the all-new Harpic DrainXpert, the brand now brings India's most superior and fastest* drain cleaning innovation for kitchen clogs to the market. Blocked drains are a common household challenge that can disrupt daily life. Traditional solutions like plungers, wires and home remedies like baking soda or hot water are messy, ineffective, and time-consuming. Calling a plumber adds further delay and inconvenience, adding to the frustration. To address this, Harpic DrainXpert's advanced formulation offers consumers a powerful, fast and hassle-free drain-cleaning experience that restores normalcy to kitchen drains in just 15 minutes^, setting a new benchmark for performance and convenience.

Gautam Rishi, Marketing Director, Hygiene, Reckitt - South Asia, said, "With the new Harpic DrainXpert, we are bringing a powerful innovation to Indian households for kitchen clogs- a solution that is superior, fast, effective and easy to use. The product offers consumers a quick and efficient solution that eliminates even the toughest kitchen clogs in just 15 minutes^. The new Harpic DrainXpert is a testament of our commitment to deliver superior products that simplify everyday life and enhance hygiene standards across India."

Backed by independent research, the product stands as India's fastest drain cleaner for kitchen clogs*, redefining convenience and efficiency. With its unparalleled speed and efficiency in unclogging kitchen drains, Harpic DrainXpert sets a new benchmark for drain cleaning solutions, giving consumers a powerful tool to maintain cleanliness and hygiene effortlessly.

The new campaign focuses on educating consumers about the advantages of using a specialized drain cleaner over conventional methods. Conceptualized by Havas Creative India, the film showcases Harpic DrainXpert's new advanced formulation that effectively breaks down blockages, providing a hassle-free, efficient and faster cleaning experience for kitchen clogs, establishing a new standard for drain maintenance.

Anupama Ramaswamy, Joint MD & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Creative India, said, "In today's fast-paced life, we cannot afford to be late. And an ignored blocked kitchen drain can strike anytime and put our lives at a standstill, literally. And if that happens, you need nothing else but the fastest drain cleaner for kitchen clogs - Harpic DrainXpert. Our latest campaign delivers the same message with hard-hitting and relatable visual storytelling."

Harpic DrainXpert, the go-to solution for drain cleaning, is available at sanitary/hardware and grocery retail outlets along with e-commerce platforms.

Link to TVC: https://youtu.be/Ppskb899e2o?si=sqopQYDdsXZmziQX

Agency Credits:

Creative Agency - Havas Creative IndiaChief Creative Officer - Anupama RamaswamyProduction house - Motima FilmsProducer - Pooja BohraDirector - Ankit MehrotraMusic - Ashwin Sam *As per lab tests on simulated kitchen clogs vs ordinary drain cleaners^As per lab test on simulated kitchen clog. For bathroom clogs, use the product for 30 minutes

