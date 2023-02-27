Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 27 (ANI/PNN): The HBLF Show, a premier B2B exhibition for Architectural Interior products, is set to organize its 9th edition from 3rd to 5th March 2023 at Bangalore International Exhibition Center (BIEC), Bangalore, Karnataka, India. The exhibition will cover all National and International regions.

HBLF Show is one of the most prestigious events in the industry, and it is expected to attract over 63,000 visitors worldwide. The event promises to be a game-changer for the industry, with over 250 global brands and 750 exclusive product launches. The total exhibition area will be around 35,000 sq. mtr., making it one of the largest shows in the region.

The HBLF Show 2023 will bring together business categories like Architects, interior designers, traders, distributors, resellers, manufacturers, importers, OEM companies, builders, and many more. This event is a platform for companies to network, explore new business opportunities, and unite with industry peers. Visitors to the event will experience the latest trends and innovations in the industry, discover new products and services, and gain insights into the market's future.

"We are excited to host the 9th edition of the HBLF Show, which promises to be bigger and better than ever," Hasmukh Desai (Founder) & Kevin Desai (Managing Director). "The HBLF Show 2023 is being held in Bangalore, a city known for its innovation and creativity. With a strong presence in the architecture and interior design industry, Bangalore is the perfect location to conduct this event in the south region."

For more information about the HBLF Show 2023, including registration details, Visit the official website at www.hblfshow.com.

