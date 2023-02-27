New Delhi, February 27 : Motorola has unveiled its new Rizr Rollable Concept smartphone at the just opened MWC 2023 in Barcelona. It is a unique and really cool concept phone as it is markedly different from a flip or foldable phone.

The Motorola Rizr Rollable Concept has taken design inspiration from the bygone Motorola Rizr Z3 sliding phone from 2006. With the new rollable concept phone thus, Motorola brings back the Rizr moniker. Let’s take a closer look at this intriguing device. Xiaomi 13 Pro Flagship Smartphone Officially Unveiled in India; Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

Motorola Rizr Rollable Concept – Details :

The new Motorola concept sports a 5-inch P-OLED display with a 15:9 aspect ratio that extends or rolls up to offer a 6.5-inch display with a 22:9 aspect ratio. The display rolls back and wraps at the back of the handset, offering a smaller secondary display for notifications, like the outer displays on a clamshell flip smartphone. OnePlus Nord 3 on the Anvil, To Come With Impressive Specs and Features; Here's Everything We Know So Far.

While details are scarce at the moment, the Motorola Rizr concept is likely to pack in a 3,000 mAh battery, due to its compact design that also houses a motor for the rolling mechanism.

The rollable phone comes with dual rear cameras and a front facing camera. Motorola hasn’t yet offered any official specifications or other details of this new concept phone, it is certainly a departure from the regular phones we know so far.

