Sao Paolo [Brazil]/Noida [India], October 5 (ANI): Noida-headquartered technology company HCLTech announced its plan to hire 1,000 employees in Brazil in the next two years and to open a new technology centre in Campinas (Sao Paolo).

The company said it was scaling up its operations to serve its growing local and global client base across industries. The company will hire local IT talent to develop and deliver next-generation technology solutions and services across digital, engineering and cloud. In line with its hybrid operating model, HCLTech also said it will embrace an agile workplace.

"We are committed to delivering technology-driven differentiated solutions to our clients' increasing demands for digital transformation," said Anil Ganjoo, chief growth officer for Americas and executive sponsor for Brazil, HCLTech, adding that: "Our commitment to Brazil is part of our long-term strategic plan in the country, which includes supercharging progress for our clients, partners, people and communities in this region of significant importance."

HCLTech is a global technology company, with more than 211,000 employees across 52 countries. It focuses on digital, engineering and cloud, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products.

"We are excited to continue expanding our presence and bringing new economic opportunities to Brazil," said Fabiano Funari, country head, Brazil, HCLTech, and also added: "We're committed to becoming the preferred digital partner for clients in Brazil by delivering the best technology solutions to help our local and global clients on their technology journeys. We are also committed to developing the new generation of technology talent."

The tech company works in the segments of financial services, manufacturing, life sciences and health care, technology and services, and telecom and media, among others. (ANI)

