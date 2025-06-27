HDFC Life Launches East-Focused Campaign in West Bengal and Odisha to Drive the Need for Financial Preparedness

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurers, is known for campaigns that connect with audiences through relevant and insight-based communication. In its latest campaign, HDFC Life has reached out to audiences in the Eastern part of the country - across the states of West Bengal and Odisha - with the message 'Enjoy today while planning for your family's tomorrow'. The ad film features Abir Chatterjee, one of West Bengal's prominent actors.

Given India's cultural diversity, regional marketing plays a key role in building stronger connections. Recognising this need, HDFC Life launched a unique region-focused campaign approach last year, starting with the Southern states. The campaign and other focused efforts saw the brand improve on its key health parameters like awareness across southern markets. After South, HDFC Life has decided to now focus on the Eastern states of India.

Consumer studies from the East indicate that lifestyle improvement is on top of the list in terms of financial goals. Individuals aspire to enjoy their life to the fullest with their families - outings, vacations, celebrating cultural events, etc. In order to ensure that the family's goals and aspirations are not compromised, one needs to secure their future with timely financial planning. This is conveyed by the protagonist as he speaks about his childhood memories in the ad film.

Speaking about the campaign, Pritika Shah, Head - Marketing, HDFC Life, said, "India is a culturally diverse country. To reach out to such audiences across different regions, it is important to connect through cultural nuances and regional references, tailored towards their financial priorities and mindset. This has been the core thought behind our region-focused strategy.

The positive response to our earlier South-focused efforts has encouraged us to take this approach towards other parts of India. Our first-ever East-focused campaign, featuring Abir Chatterjee, has been launched for the audiences of West Bengal and Odisha. We believe that with our campaign, we will be able to connect and inspire more individuals towards financial independence."

Adding to this, Vikram Pandey, Chief Creative Officer, Leo - South Asia said, "For our first conversation with key Eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha, we wanted to lead with a trusted voice who could be a catalyst for change towards responsible financial planning. We brought the conversation to life through the voice and journey of celebrated actor Abir Chatterjee. Through this campaign, we hope to capture the audience's attention and mobilise them to secure their family's future."

The campaign will be available across multiple media platforms, including television, digital, and outdoor.

