Chhath Puja is one of the most significant festivals of Hindu culture. This festival is widely celebrated in Nepal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand on the sixth day of the Diwali festival. Chhath puja is a profoundly spiritual festival dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. All the devotees celebrate this Chhath puja with pure devotion, love and faith. Many people don't know all the essential rituals of celebrating Chhath Puja. In this puja, all the devotees thank the Sun for sustaining life and pray for health, prosperity, and family well-being. In this article, we bring you information about the Chhath Puja 2025 samagri that includes the essential items like fruits, grain, and more required for the festival. When Is Chhath Puja 2025? Know Chhath Dates, Nahay Khay and Kharna Muhurat, Sunrise-Sunset Timings, Rituals and Significance To Celebrate Chhath Mahaparv Festival.

There are many rituals to celebrate the Chhath Puja. Also, does every single samagri required for puja have its significance? Some items, like sugarcane, thekua, fruits, earthen lamps, and bamboo baskets, hold sacred meaning. To complete the Chhath rituals, you must be fully prepared first, as it is not a regular fast. During the four days, all the devotees follow a strict fast chart for 38 hours without drinking water.

Chhath Puja 2025 Date

According to Drik Panchang, Chhath Puja 2025 starts from October 25 to October 28. People will celebrate this four-day festival with love, devotion, and faith. Diwali 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Deepawali?

Apart from this, there are many other rituals, like the devotees having to take the holy bath at sunrise and sunset. They can only eat Satvik food before the fast, and also need to stand in cold river water during the sunrise and sunset—all of this they need to do to pray to the Lord of the Sun. Below, find the Chhath Puja Samagri list.

Vegetables and Fruits

Radish (Mooli)

Guava (Amrood)

Small Ginger Plants (Adrak)

Small Turmeric Plants (Haldi)

Pumpkin (Kaddu)

Bottle Gourd (Lauki)

Cucumber (Kheera)

Banana (Kela)

Orange (Santara)

Pear (Nashpati)

Pineapple (Ananas)

Big Sized Lemon (Kagaji Nimbu)

Lemon Usual (Nimbu)

Elephant Yam (Suran)

Apple (Seb)

Grapes (Angoor)

Pomegranate (Anaar)

Sugar Cane Stem or Whole Plant (Ganne)

Other Seasonal Fruits and Vegetables

Dry Fruits

Cashew (Kaaju)

Pistachio Pista)

Chestnut (Akhrot)

Lotus Seeds (Makhana)

Almonds (Badam)

Dry or Green Grapes Kishmish)

Dry Dates (Chhuahara)

Charoli (Chironji)

Other Worship Items

Sun God and Chhathi Maiya Idol or Picture

Akshat (Unbroken Rice)

Curd (Dahi)

Cow Milk for Worship Argh (Doodh)

Red Vermilion (Lal Sindoor)

Yellow Vermilion (Peela Sindoor)

Grind Rice White for Puja, Some Mixed With Turmeric

Big Bamboo Basket (Daliya)

Small Bamboo Basket (Daliya)

Winnowing Basket Bamboo or Brass (Soop)

Copper Pot

Small Bowl (Sarva)

Beetel Nut (Supaari)

Beetel Leaves (Paan Ka Patta)

Red/Yellow Cloths for Covering All the Things in Baskets

Camphor (Kapoor)

Matchstick (Machis)

Coloured thread for binding on the wrist (Raksha sutra)

Thread to wear around the neck ( Baddhi)

Red rice unbroken (Gamadi rice)

New clothes for the one who is fasting (3 new clothes for argh)

New clothes for donation

Holy thread (Janeu)

Coloured powder (Gulal)

Worship Plates ( Puja ki thali)

Colours for rangoli

Holy Grass (Durva)

Earthen elephant

Earthen lamps

Cotton wicks

Red Rice (Samba chaval)

Jaggery ( Gud)

Different coloured Flowers(Except white)

Wheat ( Gehun ke Aata)

Coconut is both dry and water-filled.

Mishri (Sugar candy)

Clarified butter

Coins for worship

Money for donations

Sandalwood

Saffron

Cardamom

Milk

A mat for sitting

Mustard oil

Rose Water ( Gulab Jal)

Screw Pine water ( Kevara jal)

Jau

Sesame seeds (Til, Black and white)

Gram pulses

Holy River Ganga water ( Ganga Jal)

Hawan samagri

Incense sticks (Agarbatti)

Dhoop stick

Celebrating Chhath Puja connects us to nature and purity and reflects deep faith, discipline, and cultural unity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2025 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).