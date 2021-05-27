Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI/PNN): With India experiencing a deadly second wave of COVID-19, local doctors, medical administrators and healthcare workers on the frontlines are experiencing fatigue and burnout at an unprecedented scale.

At this crucial time, Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, has announced that it will be providing free Headspace subscription valid till May 2022 to healthcare professionals working across India to address the rising levels of stress and burnout. The offer is available to all public and private sector healthcare professionals across India.

Healthcare practitioners can gain access to the Headspace app by providing some basic identification information via Headspace website. All registered healthcare providers can visit the Headspace website and fill in a secure, quick and easy form to receive a free Headspace subscription for one year.

To ensure extensive reach across public and private sectors, healthcare workers registered on Lybrate, a mHealth platform that connects patients with healthcare providers, can also register with their Lybrate Identification number here via. website.

Committed to preserving the mental health of healthcare providers, registered and verified healthcare professionals can benefit from access to Headspace - featuring thousands of hours of guided mindfulness exercises, on anything from stress to movement to sleep.

Headspace offers guided meditations, eyes-open exercises (mindful walks and runs), breathing and wind-down exercises, Sleepcasts, soundscapes and more. While meditation and mindfulness can't change the circumstances Indian healthcare workers are currently facing, mindfulness training can help increase resilience to better respond in stressful events, thus improving overall health and well-being.

Physician burnout has been identified as a public health crisis for its adverse impacts for both doctors and patients. Research shows mindfulness and meditation can positively impact many of the factors related to burnout, including stress and negative emotions. Headspace research specifically shows 14% reduction in burnout after as little as four sessions among healthcare professionals and 12% reduction in stress for medical students after 30 days.

Jolawn Victor, Chief International Officer at Headspace said: "Healthcare providers are on the front lines of the ongoing public health crisis, making sure the communities receive necessary and critical care. At Headspace, we realise it's crucial for us to find ways to support their mental health and provide them with tools for managing the very real personal toll this crisis takes on them in particular. Headspace is dedicated to scientific rigor and advancing the field of mindfulness through clinically-validated research. 28 clinical studies show that using our application has led to positive outcomes like reduced stress and burnout, and we are committed to do our small part to make the benefits of meditation and mindfulness accessible to healthcare workers in India as they do the incredibly important work of caring for their communities."

"Resurgence of COVID has put an immense burden on healthcare infrastructure," said Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO, Lybrate. "In the second 'catastrophic' wave, doctors have been under extreme pressure. They are doing everything in their capacity to save the lives of patients, sometimes going beyond what is expected of them. To honour the services of our doctors and provide them with a way to cope with day-to-day stress, we have partnered with Headspace to offer healthcare experts free access to meditation and calming techniques. It has become crucial that doctors take care of not only their physical health, but also of their mental wellbeing. Headspace offers meditation anywhere, anytime and will come in handy for doctors to manage stress in these grueling times. It is our small gesture towards supporting our doctors who are putting their lives at risk everyday to save humanity."

In the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Headspace has made its premium content available for free for all medical professionals in the US, UK, France and now in India. If you are a representative of a health system in India and want to partner with Headspace, please reach out to partnerships@headspace.com.

For more information please visit us at www.headspace.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Headspace was created with one mission in mind: to improve the health and happiness of the world. Reaching 70 million users in 190 countries, Headspace was one of the first meditation apps in the world and remains a leader in mindfulness and mental training. Headspace is committed to advancing the field of mindfulness through clinically validated research, with one of the largest research pipelines of any digital health and wellness company.

Headspace operates a B2B business (Headspace for Work) to offer its mindfulness products and services to more than 2,000 companies, such as Starbucks, Adobe, Hyatt and Unilever, to help them build healthier, more productive cultures and higher performing organizations. Headspace supports government entities like New York State and the UK's National Health Service (NHS) to offer digital mental health tools.

Headspace partners with many of the world's most-recognizable brands, including Apple, Sesame Street, Spotify and Amazon, as well as with Nike to offer sport and movement content. Headspace Health is Headspace's digital health subsidiary pioneering new ways to incorporate the Headspace mindfulness experience into digital medicine.

Headspace has been recognized as TIME100's Most Influential Companies of 2021, Fast Company's 10 most innovative social good companies of 2021 and World's Most Innovative Companies. Other accolades include Apple's Best of 2018, Samsung's Best of 2019 and one of CB Insights' top digital health companies, along with being selected for seven Webby Awards in podcasts, health and fitness.

