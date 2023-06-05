NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 5: Health Basix has successfully closed a funding round led by Dr GSK Velu and Callapina Capital, enabling it to spread across 30 cities in 8 Indian states.

Health Basix, a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare services in schools, is thrilled to announce the successful closure of its bridge funding round. This significant milestone not only enables Health Basix to extend its reach across 30 cities in 8 Indian states but also reinforces its commitment to improving the health and well-being of students. With a focus on Pediatric EMR, School Clinics, Counseling, Health Assessments, and Special Education Services, Health Basix aims to ensure that every child has access to quality healthcare within their school environment. The round was led by Dr GSK Velu, an esteemed healthcare luminary (Neuburg Diagnostics, Trivitron, Maxi Vision, Apollo Dental) and Callapina Capital, along with the participation of Sapphire Ink Ventures, and Super Morpheus.

"I am excited to invest in Health Basix and support their mission to revolutionize healthcare access, particularly in the field of pediatric care. Ensuring the well-being of children is of utmost importance, and I believe that Health Basix's innovative approach will bridge gaps in accessibility, affordability, and quality of care for young patients. Swathy's passion, expertise, and dedication to transforming pediatric care make her an exceptional leader in the healthcare industry. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the health and future of children worldwide," Dr GSK Velu.

"One of the biggest challenges in healthcare is that we do not have a continuous record of our health. We have bits and pieces of information which are scattered and it ends up being a very transactional experience with healthcare providers. Healthbasix is solving this with a digital health passport and building the largest nationwide healthcare provider for schools in India. To pull this off, you need a founder who's truly passionate about providing the necessary care, has a deep understanding of the pain points, and has healthcare operating experience - and for this reason, we are excited to back Swathy and team!" Callapina Capital.

Meeting Critical Needs in Schools

Health Basix recognizes the pivotal role that schools play in shaping the overall development of children. By providing essential healthcare services directly within school premises, Health Basix ensures that students can receive timely medical attention, counseling support, and specialized education services, all in a convenient and familiar setting.

Comprehensive Services Offered

1. School Clinics: Health Basix operates fully equipped school clinics powered by a robust Pediatric EMR. These clinics provide primary medical care, emergency response, and preventive healthcare services to address a wide range of student health needs.

2. Counseling Services: Health Basix offers professional counseling services and Social Emotional Learning programs within schools, acknowledging the importance of mental health and emotional well-being. Qualified counselors provide confidential support, helping students navigate challenges, manage stress, and develop healthy coping mechanisms.

3. Health Assessments: Regular health assessments are conducted to monitor students' overall health and identify potential concerns. Through comprehensive screenings, Health Basix aims to detect and address any underlying health issues promptly.

4. Special Education Services: Health Basix promotes inclusive education and supports students with special needs. Their dedicated team of special education professionals provides tailored support, individualized education plans, and interventions to ensure every student can thrive academically and socially.

5. Parent App: Offers Online consultation, appointment booking at pediatric specialists, online family counseling, and special privileges at neighborhood clinics, pharmacies, hospitals, ophthalmologists, and dentists.

Expanding Reach for Greater Impact

With the successful bridge funding round, Health Basix is poised to expand its operations, extending its services to more schools and cities across India. By scaling its presence, Health Basix aims to bridge the healthcare gap in educational institutions, ensuring that even underserved communities have access to quality healthcare services.

Commitment to Quality and Impact

Health Basix remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of care, ensuring that each student receives personalized attention and evidence-based services. By collaborating closely with schools, parents, and community stakeholders, Health Basix strives to create a supportive ecosystem that fosters the holistic well-being of students.

Health Basix's successful closure of its bridge funding round sets the stage for the organization to have an even greater impact on pediatric healthcare services. Through comprehensive medical care, EMR, counseling, health assessments, and special education services, Health Basix currently serves kids across 100+ schools. With a commitment to ensuring access to quality healthcare Health Basix is well-positioned to fulfill its mission of empowering every child with the necessary healthcare support for a bright and healthy future.

