Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI/SRV): In an effort to bring seamless health technology to rural India, Medyseva, a health tech startup with national presence with its chain of telemedicine centres is foraying into medical and hospital supplies with its new vertical 'Medyserve'. Medyseva thus seeks to become the ultimate healthcare partner with deeper penetration in rural India, predominantly tier-2 & 3 cities by offering access to high quality healthcare services with ease and at affordable prices. Medyseva is currently operating 65+ Medyseva Kendra's in 9 states empanelling 350+ doctors who have presided over 8000 consultations.

Dr Vishesh Kasliwal, Founder & CEO, Medyseva shares, "We have been establishing partnerships with local health care providers and government organizations to improve health care access in rural areas. Medyseva is also working with local government authorities to develop policies and regulations that will ensure quality health care services reach the rural areas. With innovative technology, partnerships with government organizations, doctors & health experts Medyseva is poised to revolutionize health care in rural India".

Its flagship e-clinic center 'Medyseva Kendra' bridges the gap between the urban doctors and rural patients by providing state-of-the-art technology, which covers the entire spectrum of services from having virtual consultations to surgeries, from booking diagnostic tests to digitizing medical records. The healthtech start-up focusing on telemedicine in rural India offers Consultation and services like Pathology, Radiology, Hospitalization, Ambulance and Home Care Services.

Telemedicine has enabled healthcare workers to provide remote consultations, diagnoses and treatments to patients in remote areas. It has enabled rural patients to access specialists and medical advice without having to travel long distances to an urban centre. Telemedicine has also allowed healthcare workers to remotely monitor the health of patients in remote areas and provide timely interventions thus promoting preventing healthcare strategies which include educating the rural population on healthy food choices, providing vaccines and screening tests, and offering early detection and treatment of diseases.

Medyseva is an Indore (Madhya Pradesh) based healthcare startup focusing on Telemedicine in Rural India. It seeks to become the ultimate healthcare partner of all Citizens such that they can get access to high quality healthcare services with ease and at affordable prices. It bridges the gap between the urban doctors and rural patients through Medyseva Kendras having state-of-the-art technology, which cover the entire spectrum of services that are needed to keep one healthy - from having virtual consultations to getting surgeries, from booking diagnostic tests to digitizing medical records

For more information: https://medyseva.com/

