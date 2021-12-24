New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Christmas is a time to cheer and celebrate. It's the most wonderful time of the year when houses and businesses adorn their Christmas lights and decorations, the streets are filled with holiday music, and people are in a jolly and celebratory mood.

There is just something extra-special about Hong Kong during Christmas time. The city is filled with glamorously decorated places--garlands and ornaments, glittering festive lights.

There are myriad unique shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences you can discover and immerse yourself in an atmosphere of love, warmth, and joy.

For this festive season, we have picked out a perfect Christmas itinerary in Hong Kong for you.

Visit the Christmas Town in the West Kowloon Neighborhood

There is nothing more iconic than visiting the Christmas Town in the West Kowloon Neighborhood. The brand-new bustling international art and culture hub of Hong Kong has been transformed into a storybook Christmas Town, with eight wooden lodges for photo-taking dotted around a 20-meter Christmas tree. This year, the six-storey Christmas tree has been relocated from Central to West Kowloon for the first time, putting the cultural district under the spotlight.

The Christmas Town is designed after the fantasy town of Colmar, France, which also inspired Howl's Moving Castle, a world-acclaimed animated picture directed by Hayao Miyazaki. With festive music and lighting effects, the Christmas Tree will decorate the skyline of Victoria Harbor, making the scene a not-to-be-missed Christmas checkpoint.

Decorate Your Tree, Hong Kong Style

Hong Kong is a shopper's paradise. It is a hotspot for independent artisans, making it easy for you to find stylish, creative and unique gifts. It is the perfect time to visit Lion Rock Press.

A gift company inspired by Hong Kong, The Lion Rock Press began as part of a 120-year-old family business specialising in paper and printing. It offers children's toys and Christmas decorations using Hong Kong as an inspiration for its quirky, humorous designs. For little ones, there's a beautiful wooden dim sum set that will deliver many hours of imaginative fun; and for your Christmas tree, you will find beautiful heirloom ornaments inspired by local culture.

Indulge in some of these local comfort foods

The culinary scene in Hong Kong is world-renowned. It's a foodie's dream come true! Christmas is the ideal opportunity to try some of Hong Kong's winter specialties. More than just keeping us warm, this cuisine encourages good relationships and connections.

Gathering around a pot is a traditional Chinese ritual that residents follow when celebrating or catching up with friends and family. Hotpot restaurants are popping up all over Hong Kong, serving everything from Chinese fiery haidilao to Korean budae jjigae to Japanese all-you-can-eat shabushabu.

Claypot rice, served in a vintage Claypot bowl, is a popular local delicacy enjoyed by Hong Kong residents on cold winter days. Traditional preserved meats to western-fusion combos like mushrooms and foie gras, and beef and garlic are amongst the most popular preparations.

Festivities experiences around town

Watch the Christmas Spectacular ballet - The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker is a delight for those who enjoy fine opera and ballet. This Christmas, Septime Webre's larger-than-life world premiere of The Nutcracker, set in the early 20th century Hong Kong, follows young Clara on a fantasy adventure when one of her Christmas presents, a magical Nutcracker, comes to life. A glorious feast for the eyes and ears, this nostalgic extravaganza features a riveting fusion of local historical characters, charming wildlife, and shared Hong Kong traditions.

Admire the 'Disney Christmas'

Visiting the Hong Kong Disneyland's 'A Disney Christmas' event is an absolute must-have on the bucket list. Set against the mountains of Lantau, the festive wonderland will be filled with snow and all sorts of bright and shiny decorations, including colorful Christmas trees. The celebrations will include daily parades and fests with Mickey, Minnie and the gang all dressed up in holiday gear, singing carols, and partying away with the crowds. The simply stunning decor will leave you mesmerized and wanting for more.!

Ring in 2022 by the Harbour

After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hong Kong's New Year Countdown is back with a bang, with a spectacular concert taking place on West Kowloon's Great Lawn. The event features performances from some of Hong Kong's hottest local acts, as well as a classical performance by the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra.

The countdown clock will be displayed on the gigantic facade of the newly opened M+ so that the public can welcome 2022 in unison. Overseas? No problem. You can enjoy the dazzling concert live and exciting countdown moment via live-streaming at https://www.discoverhongkong.com/in/index.html

